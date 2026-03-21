Bulgaria’s Muslims Celebrate Eid with Tradition, Family and Festive Tables

Society » CULTURE | March 20, 2026, Friday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Muslims Celebrate Eid with Tradition, Family and Festive Tables

After a month marked by fasting, praying and reflection, Muslim communities across Bulgaria are celebrating Ramazan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr), one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar. This year, the three-day festivities began at dawn on March 20 with a holiday prayer, after which families gathered in their homes to share the holiday meal. The period of Ramadan that precedes the celebration emphasizes generosity, compassion and support for those in need, values that remain central to the spirit of the holiday.

Traditions continue to play a key role in the celebrations. In many households, younger family members greet elders by kissing their hands, reinforcing respect and family bonds. According to Gyonyul Dailova from the Gyunesh community centre in Ruse, such customs help preserve cultural identity and pass on important values like kindness and empathy to younger generations. She notes, however, that some practices are fading. In the past, children would go from house to house collecting sweets, but this is becoming less common, partly due to migration and smaller family networks. Community centres now try to bridge this gap by bringing generations together and keeping traditions alive.

The holiday is also closely associated with rich festive meals, which is why it is often called the “sugar feast.” Tables are filled with traditional desserts such as baklava, kadaif and lokum, symbolizing abundance and celebration. Among them, baklava remains the centerpiece, prepared with care and attention to detail. Ayşe Latif from Radio Shumen shared that her recipe, refined over more than three decades, includes simple ingredients but requires precision, particularly in handling the butter and syrup to achieve the desired texture and flavor. Small techniques, such as straining the butter or adjusting the syrup’s cooking time and lemon content, make a noticeable difference in the final result.

Despite its richness, baklava is valued less for its calorie count and more for its connection to tradition and memory. As Latif puts it, it is a taste associated with childhood and festive gatherings.

On the occasion, President Iliana Iotova extended her greetings to Bulgarian Muslims, highlighting that the holiday carries an important message of solidarity, compassion and mutual respect. She stressed that in a world marked by divisions, such traditions remind society of the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, noting that Bulgaria continues to be an example of harmony among different ethnic and religious communities.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, eid, Ramazan Bayram

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06

No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria’s Defiant Stand: How a Nation United to Save 50,000 Jews from the Holocaust

In Sofia, President Iliana Yotova participated in official commemorations at the Memorial Plaques of the Rescuers of Bulgarian Jews next to the St. Sophia Cathedral and at the Monument of Salvation in the St. Kliment Ohridski Garden

Society » Culture | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:07

Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating Women Around the World on March 8

March 8 is marked around the world as International Women’s Day, a date symbolizing solidarity, strength and unity among women. Over time, the day has become both a celebration and a reminder of the long struggle for equal rights, dignity and recognition

Society » Culture | March 8, 2026, Sunday // 09:49

March 3rd: Celebrating the Day Bulgaria Was Freed

Five centuries is a long time to wait. That is how long Bulgaria spent under Ottoman rule - from the late 14th century until the morning of March 3, 1878, when a peace treaty signed in a small village outside Constantinople gave the Bulgarian state back t

Society » Culture | March 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:34

Red, White & Spring: The Magic of Bulgaria's Baba Marta Day

Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.

Society » Culture | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 08:43

Todorovden Celebrated with Horse Races and Name Day Festivities Across Bulgaria

The first Saturday of Great Lent in Bulgaria is devoted to Saint Theodore Tiron, whose memory the Church also honors on February 17.

Society » Culture | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:11

Rene Karabash’s "She Who Remains" Makes International Booker Longlist, Marking Second Bulgarian Nomination

Rene Karabash’s novel She Who Remains has been selected for the longlist of the International Booker Prize, according to information published on the award’s official website and cited by BTA.

Society » Culture | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 10:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria