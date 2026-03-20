Cold and Unstable Weather to Sweep Bulgaria on Friday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Cold and Unstable Weather to Sweep Bulgaria on Friday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts colder and unstable weather across Bulgaria on the night of March 19 and through March 20, with rain and snow expected in many areas. In the Fore-Balkans and higher plains, precipitation will mix with snow during the night and morning hours. Winds will generally be light, though in the eastern half of the country they will strengthen to moderate or strong from the north-northeast. Minimum temperatures are forecast between 0° and 5°, with Sofia seeing around 1°, while daytime highs will range from 7° to 12°, and 6°-7° in the capital. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly below the monthly average.

Mountain regions will remain cloudy, with light snowfall in many places and a moderate to strong northeast wind. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected around 0°-1°, and at 2,000 meters around -6°. Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies will persist, with light rain mainly in the southern areas. Winds from the north-northeast will be moderate to strong, temperatures will range between 8° and 11°, sea water temperature around 7°-8°, and waves will reach 3-4 points. In Sofia, sunrise is at 6:30 a.m., sunset at 6:39 p.m., and the day will last 12 hours and 9 minutes. The moon is one day past the new moon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with rain in lowlands and snow in the mountains. Precipitation will become more pronounced on Sunday, accompanied by denser cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Daily highs will generally range from 6° to 11°, with lows between 0° and 5°. On Saturday, breaks in the cloud cover may appear over southwestern Bulgaria, while morning temperatures in some areas could drop slightly below freezing.

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Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

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