Russia: Sudden Turn Against Putin Lands Prominent Pro-Kremlin Blogger in Psychiatric Ward

World » RUSSIA | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Russia: Sudden Turn Against Putin Lands Prominent Pro-Kremlin Blogger in Psychiatric Ward

A prominent pro-Kremlin blogger, previously known for his fierce attacks on opposition figures in Russia, sharply turned against President Vladimir Putin, publishing a series of severe criticisms. Just a day after his public denunciation, he was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric hospital in St. Petersburg.

Ilya Remeslo had built his reputation by targeting the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his associates, often filing complaints and backing legal actions against them. On March 17, Remeslo posted a long message on his Telegram channel titled “Five Reasons Why I No Longer Support Vladimir Putin.” In it, he condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “dead end,” criticized the economic damage caused by the Kremlin, and denounced restrictions on media freedom and internet access. He challenged Putin’s long tenure, claiming the president “does not respect his voters” and arguing that “absolute power corrupts absolutely — especially when it is endless.” He went further, calling Putin “not a legitimate president” who should resign and face trial as a “war criminal and thief.”

Initially, some suggested that Remeslo’s account might have been hacked, but he posted a video affirming the authenticity of his statements and urged followers to “think about it until morning.” Soon after, he stopped responding to calls and ceased posting online. Russian media outlet Fontanka and pro-war Telegram channels reported that the following day he was admitted to Psychiatric Hospital No. 3, with facility staff confirming that a patient bearing his name had arrived.

The reaction from Russia’s political and media establishment was immediate. Leading propagandist Vladimir Solovyov dismissed Remeslo’s statements as signs of a psychological breakdown, describing such figures as “fellow travelers” who lose nerve and echo “foreign narratives.” Remeslo told the independent outlet Agentstvo on March 18 that he was ready for “any development” and had no intention of leaving Russia unless his family was at risk. “If they put me on trial, let them try,” he said, claiming he possessed information that could be revealed in court.

The use of psychiatry as a method of political repression has a long history in Russia, particularly during the Soviet era, when authorities systematically employed “punitive psychiatry” against dissidents. Today, government critics continue to face threats including harassment, criminal charges, and exile. Independent journalists, activists, and opposition figures are frequently labeled “foreign agents” or “extremists,” carrying legal and financial burdens as well as social stigma. Organizations linked to opposition movements, including those founded by Navalny, have faced imprisonment, forced exile, or even assassination.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin has intensified control over information. New laws criminalize the dissemination of what authorities define as “false information” about the military, effectively criminalizing independent reporting on the conflict. Former Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation head Ivan Zhdanov commented on Remeslo’s rapid disappearance, noting: “That was fast,” highlighting the swiftness with which critics who openly oppose the Kremlin can face serious consequences.

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Tags: Kremlin, Putin, Russian, Remeslo

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