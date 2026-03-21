€80 Million Wasted? Bulgaria’s Air Ambulance Project Teeters on Failure

Society » HEALTH | March 20, 2026, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria: €80 Million Wasted? Bulgaria’s Air Ambulance Project Teeters on Failure

Bulgaria risks losing €80 million allocated for air ambulance services due to delays in the construction of required bases, raising concerns about the viability of the system. Todor Ivandzhikov, chairman of the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry, told Bulgaria ON AIR that unless the European Commission grants an exception, the funds are effectively lost, meaning the shortfall would have to be covered with state money. He emphasized that building six bases by June is unrealistic, as documents had only recently been submitted to municipalities despite two years of preparation.

At present, Bulgaria operates only two temporary bases not funded by the Recovery and Resilience Plan: one at the Sofia Border Police facility and a second in Sliven. The initially selected location for the second base proved unsuitable, Ivandzhikov noted. He added that authorities will need to justify the delays to the European Commission to request any possible deadline extension, acknowledging that communication with Brussels will be challenging.

Ivandzhikov stressed that the bases themselves do not need to be luxurious but should meet basic operational requirements. He suggested a focus on day flights initially, improving procedures, and hiring an external consultant to review and refine the system without influence from lobbying groups. Currently, the six planned regional zones remain unestablished, leaving only Sofia and Sliven operational.

The country has five helicopters, but only two or three are actively used, while others are idle due to a shortage of trained crews. One helicopter remains in storage. The experienced commanders are nearing retirement, and younger pilots need to accumulate flight hours to ensure the system’s sustainability. Ivandzhikov also noted that if fully operational, air ambulances could serve highway accident victims as well.

Helicopters are depreciating, and warranties are expiring, yet many remain unused because the system is not synchronized. Effective operation requires coordination between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and mountain rescue services. Ivandzhikov concluded that without proper integration, the equipment and investment are being underutilized, leaving the potential of Bulgaria’s air ambulance system largely unrealized.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: air, ambulances, Bulgaria, helicopters

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06

No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bacteria and Mold Found in School Sandwiches in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has detected bacterial contamination and mold in several sandwiches distributed in schools during a series of inspections

Society » Health | March 16, 2026, Monday // 16:14

Only in Bulgaria: Children’s Fractures Treated with Pizza Cardboard

In Razlog, medical staff faced two unusual cases within a single week, where broken limbs of young children were immobilized using cardboard instead of proper splints.

Society » Health | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Denmark Becomes First EU Country to Eliminate Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Syphilis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Denmark for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV and syphilis, recognizing the country's sustained commitment to ensuring every child is born free of these infections.

Society » Health | February 27, 2026, Friday // 14:15

Climate Change Opens the Door for Painful Chikungunya Disease to Spread Across Europe

A new scientific analysis warns that chikungunya, a tropical virus known for causing intense and long-lasting pain, can now be spread by mosquitoes across much of Europe.

Society » Health | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:14

Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Society » Health | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Over, COVID and Scarlet Fever Risks Remain

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria has already passed its peak, according to Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

Society » Health | February 6, 2026, Friday // 15:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria