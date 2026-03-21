€80 Million Wasted? Bulgaria’s Air Ambulance Project Teeters on Failure

Bulgaria risks losing €80 million allocated for air ambulance services due to delays in the construction of required bases, raising concerns about the viability of the system. Todor Ivandzhikov, chairman of the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry, told Bulgaria ON AIR that unless the European Commission grants an exception, the funds are effectively lost, meaning the shortfall would have to be covered with state money. He emphasized that building six bases by June is unrealistic, as documents had only recently been submitted to municipalities despite two years of preparation.

At present, Bulgaria operates only two temporary bases not funded by the Recovery and Resilience Plan: one at the Sofia Border Police facility and a second in Sliven. The initially selected location for the second base proved unsuitable, Ivandzhikov noted. He added that authorities will need to justify the delays to the European Commission to request any possible deadline extension, acknowledging that communication with Brussels will be challenging.

Ivandzhikov stressed that the bases themselves do not need to be luxurious but should meet basic operational requirements. He suggested a focus on day flights initially, improving procedures, and hiring an external consultant to review and refine the system without influence from lobbying groups. Currently, the six planned regional zones remain unestablished, leaving only Sofia and Sliven operational.

The country has five helicopters, but only two or three are actively used, while others are idle due to a shortage of trained crews. One helicopter remains in storage. The experienced commanders are nearing retirement, and younger pilots need to accumulate flight hours to ensure the system’s sustainability. Ivandzhikov also noted that if fully operational, air ambulances could serve highway accident victims as well.

Helicopters are depreciating, and warranties are expiring, yet many remain unused because the system is not synchronized. Effective operation requires coordination between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and mountain rescue services. Ivandzhikov concluded that without proper integration, the equipment and investment are being underutilized, leaving the potential of Bulgaria’s air ambulance system largely unrealized.