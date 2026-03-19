Plovdiv Airport Parking Fees Skyrocket: Three-Day Stay Doubles in Less Than a Year
A citizen reported a sharp increase in parking fees at Plovdiv Airport, noting irregularities and discrepancies in the charges.
The passenger told Plovdiv24.bg that he had planned a trip and, after checking a few weeks prior, found the fee of 28 euros for a three-day stay acceptable. However, upon arriving at the airport on March 14, he discovered that the price had surged to 45 euros for the same period.
"I reviewed my screenshots and consulted the internet archive for parking rates over the past year. On May 12, 2025, the hourly rate was 3 leva, with 50 leva for three days. By January 2026, the fees had changed to 2 euros (approximately 3.91 leva) per hour and 28 euros (around 54.76 leva) for three days. The current rates now stand at 3 euros (5.87 leva) per hour and 45 euros (88.01 leva) for the same three-day period," the citizen explained.
Effectively, in less than a year, the price has doubled, with the euro-to-lev conversion approaching a 1:1 ratio, which the traveler says violates regulations related to Bulgaria’s euro introduction. He has filed a complaint with the National Revenue Agency, noting that while he does not expect a refund, the price increase is a blatant example of speculation at an airport handling only one or two flights daily. "No wonder this airport is a laughing stock," he commented.
The citizen also compared rates with Sofia Airport, observing that economy parking at Terminal 2 is ten euros cheaper than at Plovdiv Airport, highlighting the absurdity of the situation.
As of now, Plovdiv Airport management has not provided an official response regarding the fee changes.
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