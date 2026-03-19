Over 35,000 Bulgarians Apply to Vote Abroad as Deadline Nears

Applications from Bulgarians wishing to vote abroad in the early parliamentary elections on April 19 continue to be submitted, with the deadline set for March 24. According to Central Election Commission (CEC) Deputy Chair and spokesperson Rositsa Mateva, 35,314 people have already applied, indicating sustained interest in overseas voting. Preparations for the elections are proceeding as planned. A total of 24 political formations will participate, including 14 parties and 10 coalitions, along with one independent candidate registered in Smolyan. Across the country, 4,786 candidates have been registered, of whom 1,439 are women and 3,347 are men, while 1,019 individuals are running in two constituencies.

Mateva noted that the number of applications abroad already exceeds those submitted for the October 2024 elections, when 30,688 requests were recorded. She attributed the increase partly to new restrictions affecting countries outside the European Union. The CEC is expected by March 28 to determine the number and locations of polling stations abroad, based on proposals from diplomatic and consular missions submitted through the Foreign Ministry. Nine Bulgarian organizations and one international organization have so far registered to observe the vote.

Additional organizational steps are also underway. Regional governors have been tasked with ensuring the provision of voting screens, with existing equipment from previous elections to be reused where possible. Authorities say the introduction of standardized screens aims to guarantee ballot secrecy and reduce the risk of controlled voting. Citizens who discover their names listed in support petitions without consent have been advised to report the matter to the Personal Data Protection Commission.

The situation is particularly complex in the United States, where new legal limits significantly reduce the number of polling stations. Despite 57 Bulgarian communities submitting requests and many meeting the minimum threshold of 40 applications, only 20 polling stations will be allowed outside the four diplomatic missions, compared to more than 50 in previous elections. The largest concentration is expected in the Chicago area, followed by Washington, Los Angeles and New York. This restriction leaves a number of smaller communities without access to voting, despite demonstrated interest and historically solid turnout, which in earlier elections reached between 10,000 and 12,000 voters when more polling stations were available.

Interest remains strongest in areas with large Bulgarian communities, particularly around Chicago, where several locations have already gathered over 100 applications. Other cities such as Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas and Las Vegas have also reported significant demand. However, the cap on polling stations means not all eligible locations will be approved, raising concerns that many Bulgarians abroad may again face limited access to the ballot.