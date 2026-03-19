Gyurov to Rutte: Bulgaria Stays Committed to NATO Defense

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte received Bulgaria’s acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, praising the country for its consistent role as a committed and reliable ally. He highlighted Bulgaria’s contribution to the security of NATO’s eastern flank and the Black Sea region, as well as its continued support for Ukraine. Rutte emphasized that the Alliance counts on Bulgaria’s engagement and expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation to enhance security across NATO’s member states.

Gyurov, in response, thanked Rutte for the invitation and pointed to the increasingly unstable global environment, marked by a shifting geopolitical balance. He identified Russia’s war in Ukraine as a key factor undermining the international legal order and posing a direct risk to both Europe and the Alliance.

The Bulgarian prime minister also drew attention to the growing number of hybrid threats, including disinformation campaigns and attempts to weaken democratic institutions within the European Union. He stressed that these challenges are not theoretical, but are unfolding in close proximity, particularly in the Black Sea region, which he described as having transformed from a vital trade route into a zone of geopolitical tension.

Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s firm commitment to NATO, stating that the country will continue to align with the Alliance’s priorities and remain actively involved in efforts to strengthen collective defense.