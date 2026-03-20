NATO Pledges to Defend Romania Amid Iran Tensions

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:24
Bulgaria: NATO Pledges to Defend Romania Amid Iran Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that the alliance is prepared to defend Romania in the event of any threat linked to Iran. His remarks came after talks in Brussels with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, amid heightened tensions following Bucharest’s decision to allow the temporary deployment of U.S. troops and military equipment on its territory for operations related to Iran. Tehran has warned of possible political and legal consequences in response.

Rutte stressed that Romania remains secure, underlining NATO’s commitment to protect every part of allied territory. The discussions focused on strengthening the alliance’s eastern flank in light of the evolving situation in the Middle East. For his part, President Dan said there is currently no direct threat to the country, adding that the increased presence of American forces enhances national security. He pointed out that Romania’s cooperation with the United States is part of a broader strategic partnership and reflects the country’s role as a reliable ally.

The Romanian leader highlighted additional steps taken to reinforce defense capabilities, including measures linked to the Deveselu missile defense system, which contributes to the protection of both Romania and a wider part of Europe. He also referred to ongoing efforts within NATO initiatives such as the Eastern Sentinel program, as well as discussions on security in the Black Sea region, hybrid threats, and coordination with partners in Ukraine. Both sides reaffirmed that support for Ukraine remains essential for the overall security of Europe.

During the joint appearance, Rutte expressed appreciation for Romania’s contribution to NATO’s posture, noting that recent developments have demonstrated the alliance’s readiness to respond to challenges, including the interception of ballistic missiles originating from Iran. He emphasized that all allies are increasing defense spending, with Romania planning to raise its budget to 2.5% of GDP this year. According to Rutte, NATO can rely on Romania’s role on the eastern flank, just as Romania can depend on the alliance’s collective defense commitments.

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Tags: NATO, Romania, Iran

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