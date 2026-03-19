Testimony Links EU Prosecutor to Events Before Borissov’s Arrest

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:46
Bulgaria: Testimony Links EU Prosecutor to Events Before Borissov’s Arrest

The name of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi has surfaced in court proceedings related to the 2022 arrests of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, his PR Sevdelina Arnaudova, and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov. Testimony before the Sofia City Court indicated that shortly before the detentions, then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov had referred to a conversation with Kövesi.

Vanya Georgieva, who at the time headed the Investigation Department at the National Police, told the court she could not fully recall the exact context in which Kövesi’s name was mentioned. However, her earlier testimony from 2023 was read out, stating that Petkov had said he had spoken with the European Chief Prosecutor about information concerning the misuse of EU funds. Present at the meeting in the Council of Ministers were also then Finance Minister Asen Vassilev and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov. Petkov reportedly expressed concern that evidence could be concealed if no immediate action was taken.

According to Georgieva, Petkov indicated that key documents were located in Borissov’s residence, after which the sequence of events leading to the arrests was set in motion. She said she could not confirm whether there had been a direct political order, but recalled remarks suggesting that anyone unwilling to act should reconsider their position. She also noted that she had raised concerns about the legal procedure, pointing out that such individuals fall under the authority of investigators and that the prosecutor’s office should be informed. Her impression, however, was that involving the prosecution was not encouraged.

Another witness, Bozhidar Savov, confirmed that Kövesi’s name had been brought up in relation to the need for the arrests carried out on March 17, 2022. Meanwhile, speaking in the European Parliament, Kövesi firmly denied any involvement in the case. The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office has requested that her statement be included in the proceedings to clarify that references to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office were among the arguments presented at the time.

Kiril Petkov has not directly commented on the testimonies so far. Instead, he used his appearance in court to address the broader political context ahead of the upcoming elections. He argued that Bulgarian society is divided between those facing court cases and those, in his words, burdened by unresolved issues that limit their political independence. According to him, dependence on the prosecution undermines the ability to carry out reforms, particularly in the judicial system, while those without such pressure are free to pursue change.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kövesi, Bulgaria, Prosecutor, Borissov

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s New Credit Rules Could Push One Million Borrowers into Debt Spiral

A last-minute legislative amendment in Bulgaria is raising serious concerns among financial experts, as it could put up to one million citizens at risk of falling into a debt spiral.

Business » Finance | March 20, 2026, Friday // 14:00

Bulgaria Faces Uncertain Elections: Challenges in Forming a Stable Government

As Bulgaria approaches the parliamentary elections on April 19, the prospect of forming a stable government is looking increasingly complex.

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Rising Fuel Costs Hit Consumers in Bulgaria: Diesel Nears €1.60, Government Aid Deemed Insufficient

Fuel prices in Bulgaria continue to rise steadily, with both gasoline and diesel seeing daily increases amid ongoing market instability.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:30

Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In

Astronomical spring officially begins today at 16:46 Bulgarian time, when the Sun reaches the vernal equinox in the constellation Pisce

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:00

Bulgaria’s Muslims Celebrate Eid with Tradition, Family and Festive Tables

After a month marked by fasting, praying and reflection, Muslim communities across Bulgaria are celebrating Ramazan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr), one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar

Society » Culture | March 20, 2026, Friday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Europe Hit Hard: Gas Prices Soar 35% After Middle East Strikes

European natural gas prices surged sharply, climbing as much as 35% following attacks on key energy facilities in the Middle East. The escalation included a strike by Iran on Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas plant, the largest of its kind globally

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:05

Bulgaria at Full Speed in Europe: PM Outlines Priorities at European Council

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stressed that Bulgaria must maintain “full speed in Europe,” a stance that has guided his government since taking office.

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:44

Bulgaria's PM and EP's Metsola: Middle East Crisis Demands Stronger EU Coordination

Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola held talks in Brussels focusing on key issues shaping the European agenda, including security, defense, energy and the stability of the economy.

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:03

Inflation Edges Higher Across EU, Bulgaria Hits Lowest Level Since Late 2024

Inflation in the eurozone picked up slightly in February, reaching 1.9% on an annual basis compared to 1.7% in January, according to final Eurostat data.

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:04

Donald Trump Presses Allies on Hormuz as Europe Refuses to Join Iran War

US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration over what he sees as insufficient backing from allies in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route now under threat amid the conflict with Iran

World » EU | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 09:22

Hungary Braces for Crucial Election as Orban and Opposition Draw Massive Rival Rallies

Hungary’s political divide was on full display in Budapest on March 15, as rival camps mobilized hundreds of thousands of supporters during the country’s national holiday

World » EU | March 16, 2026, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria