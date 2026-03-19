Testimony Links EU Prosecutor to Events Before Borissov’s Arrest

The name of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi has surfaced in court proceedings related to the 2022 arrests of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, his PR Sevdelina Arnaudova, and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov. Testimony before the Sofia City Court indicated that shortly before the detentions, then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov had referred to a conversation with Kövesi.

Vanya Georgieva, who at the time headed the Investigation Department at the National Police, told the court she could not fully recall the exact context in which Kövesi’s name was mentioned. However, her earlier testimony from 2023 was read out, stating that Petkov had said he had spoken with the European Chief Prosecutor about information concerning the misuse of EU funds. Present at the meeting in the Council of Ministers were also then Finance Minister Asen Vassilev and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov. Petkov reportedly expressed concern that evidence could be concealed if no immediate action was taken.

According to Georgieva, Petkov indicated that key documents were located in Borissov’s residence, after which the sequence of events leading to the arrests was set in motion. She said she could not confirm whether there had been a direct political order, but recalled remarks suggesting that anyone unwilling to act should reconsider their position. She also noted that she had raised concerns about the legal procedure, pointing out that such individuals fall under the authority of investigators and that the prosecutor’s office should be informed. Her impression, however, was that involving the prosecution was not encouraged.

Another witness, Bozhidar Savov, confirmed that Kövesi’s name had been brought up in relation to the need for the arrests carried out on March 17, 2022. Meanwhile, speaking in the European Parliament, Kövesi firmly denied any involvement in the case. The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office has requested that her statement be included in the proceedings to clarify that references to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office were among the arguments presented at the time.

Kiril Petkov has not directly commented on the testimonies so far. Instead, he used his appearance in court to address the broader political context ahead of the upcoming elections. He argued that Bulgarian society is divided between those facing court cases and those, in his words, burdened by unresolved issues that limit their political independence. According to him, dependence on the prosecution undermines the ability to carry out reforms, particularly in the judicial system, while those without such pressure are free to pursue change.