Fuel Rush in Greece: Long Lines Form Ahead of Nationwide Strike

Greece Emerges as Key Gas and Energy Hub for Southeast Europe
Greece has emerged as a significant energy hub for Central and Southeast Europe, moving from the periphery of the European energy system to a central player
Long lines of vehicles have formed at petrol stations across Greece as drivers rush to refuel amid fears of an indefinite nationwide strike by gas station owners. The uncertainty surrounding the potential disruption has prompted many customers to fill their tanks to capacity, despite the already elevated fuel prices.
The Federation of Gasoline Traders is engaged in last-minute talks with the government, arguing that recently imposed limits on profit margins are not the reason behind rising prices. According to industry representatives, fuel costs continue to climb due to pricing at the refinery level, leaving retailers unable to cover their operating expenses.
Price increases have been swift and noticeable. In Thessaloniki, unleaded fuel rose from 1.82 euros per liter to 1.96 euros within a single day. In Athens, prices have reached around 2 euros per liter, while on some islands they have climbed as high as 2.40 euros.
Amid the growing pressure, fuel traders, along with opposition voices, are calling for a temporary suspension of excise duties for at least three months to ease the burden. Meanwhile, the island of Lesbos has already seen the first impact, with gas stations shutting down as part of an indefinite strike that began a day earlier.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that the alliance is prepared to defend Romania in the event of any threat linked to Iran. His remarks came after talks in Brussels with Romanian President Nicușor Dan
The ongoing war in Iran is already casting a shadow over the tourism sectors of Cyprus and Greece, two countries geographically close to the conflict.
NATO is strengthening air defenses in southern Turkey with the deployment of a new Patriot missile system to Incirlik Air Base, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.
For weeks, the first confirmed deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe outside Russia and Belarus has sparked intense debate among politicians and military analysts
NATO is weighing options to expand its missile defense footprint in Turkey amid concerns over potential threats from neighboring Iran, according to information cited by Bloomberg from sources familiar with the talks
The government of Cyprus has launched an international communications campaign to protect the country’s tourism sector amid rising tensions in the Middle East
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began