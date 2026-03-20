Fuel Rush in Greece: Long Lines Form Ahead of Nationwide Strike

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:40
Bulgaria: Fuel Rush in Greece: Long Lines Form Ahead of Nationwide Strike

Long lines of vehicles have formed at petrol stations across Greece as drivers rush to refuel amid fears of an indefinite nationwide strike by gas station owners. The uncertainty surrounding the potential disruption has prompted many customers to fill their tanks to capacity, despite the already elevated fuel prices.

The Federation of Gasoline Traders is engaged in last-minute talks with the government, arguing that recently imposed limits on profit margins are not the reason behind rising prices. According to industry representatives, fuel costs continue to climb due to pricing at the refinery level, leaving retailers unable to cover their operating expenses.

Price increases have been swift and noticeable. In Thessaloniki, unleaded fuel rose from 1.82 euros per liter to 1.96 euros within a single day. In Athens, prices have reached around 2 euros per liter, while on some islands they have climbed as high as 2.40 euros.

Amid the growing pressure, fuel traders, along with opposition voices, are calling for a temporary suspension of excise duties for at least three months to ease the burden. Meanwhile, the island of Lesbos has already seen the first impact, with gas stations shutting down as part of an indefinite strike that began a day earlier.

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Tags: greece, gas stations, fuel

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