Europe Hit Hard: Gas Prices Soar 35% After Middle East Strikes

Greece Emerges as Key Gas and Energy Hub for Southeast Europe
Greece has emerged as a significant energy hub for Central and Southeast Europe, moving from the periphery of the European energy system to a central player
European natural gas prices surged sharply, climbing as much as 35% following attacks on key energy facilities in the Middle East. The escalation included a strike by Iran on Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas plant, the largest of its kind globally, according to Agence France-Presse.
Trading on the Dutch TTF hub, Europe’s main natural gas benchmark, jumped 24.13% to 67.85 euros per megawatt-hour shortly after markets opened at 07:00 GMT, with earlier moves reaching the 35% mark. The attack raised serious concerns over energy supply stability across the continent.
Qatar’s state energy company confirmed “significant damage” to the Ras Laffan complex after the missile strike. Authorities later reported that all fires had been contained, no injuries were recorded, and safety and cooling operations continued to stabilize the site.
The situation intensified tensions further, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that Iran’s South Pars gas field could be targeted in retaliation. Meanwhile, a drone strike on one of Kuwait’s largest refineries sparked a fire, adding to regional energy supply risks.
The disruptions also pushed oil prices higher, with Brent crude climbing over 5% amid mounting fears of instability in the global energy market.
The name of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi has surfaced in court proceedings related to the 2022 arrests of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, his PR Sevdelina Arnaudova, and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov
Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stressed that Bulgaria must maintain “full speed in Europe,” a stance that has guided his government since taking office.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola held talks in Brussels focusing on key issues shaping the European agenda, including security, defense, energy and the stability of the economy.
Inflation in the eurozone picked up slightly in February, reaching 1.9% on an annual basis compared to 1.7% in January, according to final Eurostat data.
US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration over what he sees as insufficient backing from allies in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route now under threat amid the conflict with Iran
Hungary’s political divide was on full display in Budapest on March 15, as rival camps mobilized hundreds of thousands of supporters during the country’s national holiday
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began