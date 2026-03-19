The Bulgarian National Revenue Agency Adopts AI by INSAIT

Society | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 12:10
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian National Revenue Agency Adopts AI by INSAIT @insait.ai

Employees of the Agency will use the latest technologies in a secure environment

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) is adopting INSAIT’s AI system across all its organizational structures. The project is carried out jointly with the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" and is part of the initiative “Integration of Artificial Intelligence Technologies for the Automation of Information Provision and Response Preparation for Citizens and Businesses,” as well as the NRA Strategic Plan for 2026–2030.

The project represents a significant and innovative step in introducing AI in the Bulgarian public administration. After a successful pilot period, the project has now entered a phase of expanded use by the Agency's employees. The project involves the Central Office and employees from the seven territorial directorates of the NRA.

The system allows for general and specific searches, including defining concrete cases related to the changing tax and social security legislation. At the same time, the system’s capabilities are enriched and improved in real time. It instantly generates answers, facilitating the work of the revenue agency’s employees in providing high quality services to citizens and faster responses to various inquiries. The AI integrates regulatory and internal administrative documents, as well as current external official sources.

The system is unique in that it works only with open-weight models such as the BgGPT national language model developed by INSAIT. The model is particularly suitable for implementation in the public administration, where precision of terminology and in-depth understanding of the Bulgarian legal framework are of key importance. Further, the system is competitive with paid solutions from leading global companies for the particular NRA tasks.

The next steps of the project include adapting the system to handle a number of specialized cases, and integration into internal processes jointly with the national integrator, “Information Services”, reaching daily use of the AI system by more than 7,000 employees of the Agency.

The project is part of INSAIT’s initiative to ensure Bulgaria’s sovereignty in AI. It includes adoption across key Bulgarian institutions, with NRA being the first large-scale administrative structure to introduce BgGPT. The development and use of national language models such as BgGPT in a controlled institutional environment on proprietary hardware is of essential importance. This solves one of the main problems of data leakage and privacy when integrating AI into government institutions. The adoption of nationally independent AI in state institutions on proprietary hardware lays the foundations for sustainable AI sovereignty in Bulgaria. The combination of proprietary hardware and open-weight national models represents a concrete contribution to the European goal of strategic AI autonomy.

Source: press release

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Tags: INSAIT, NRA, Bulgaria, AI

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