Bulgaria Faces Uncertain Elections: Challenges in Forming a Stable Government

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Uncertain Elections: Challenges in Forming a Stable Government

As Bulgaria approaches the parliamentary elections on April 19, the prospect of forming a stable government is looking increasingly complex. Political scientist Georgi Prodanov, speaking on the National Radio, emphasizes that the balance of power between former President Rumen Radev’s formation (Progressive Bulgaria) and GERB is likely to put smaller parties like the BSP under significant pressure. While the leaders of Radev’s lists are perceived positively across regions, the middle and lower positions feature figures linked to past administrations or other parties, some of whom carry reputational concerns, including alleged involvement in corruption scandals. This composition, Prodanov argues, complicates the formation of a coherent and stable coalition in a parliament expected to include five parties.

The expert highlights that the success of parties depends not only on their top candidates but also on the overall quality and credibility of their lists. He points out that GERB, under Boyko Borissov, appears to be preparing for a role as either opposition or a balancing force in the event of snap elections. Coalition possibilities, particularly between GERB and Progressive Bulgaria, are constrained by political narratives; Radev’s camp positions itself against oligarchic influence, which GERB is perceived to represent, limiting the likelihood of cooperation. Nonetheless, Prodanov notes that electoral results could create scenarios in which Progressive Bulgaria participates in a minority government with implicit support or consensus from GERB, depending on the parliamentary arithmetic. Foreign policy pressures, he adds, may also lead to unexpected compromises between ideologically opposed parties.

Yanitsa Petkova, political scientist at the Myara agency, underscores the unpredictability of this election cycle. Bulgaria will see 12 coalitions and 15 parties competing, with voter turnout playing a decisive role. Unlike previous elections, when low participation among undecided voters led to predictable outcomes, this time higher turnout could amplify uncertainty. Many voters remain hesitant and are expected to finalize their choices in the final days of the campaign, further complicating forecasts. Petkova emphasizes that the emerging new parties could attract protest votes, while traditional parties seek to consolidate their hard-core supporters.

The analysis also addresses the perception of “messianic” political figures. Past experiences have shown that high public expectations for transformative leaders often end in disappointment. In the current cycle, while Progressive Bulgaria may appear as a fresh alternative and could become the largest political force, there is no overwhelming majority support for any party. The candidate lists mix experienced officials with high-profile personalities such as athletes and military figures, reflecting a blend of social democracy, patriotism, and symbolic appeal rather than purely liberal progressivism. Prodanov stresses that parties must clearly communicate their programs and policy priorities for the coming four years, as voters currently rely heavily on personality-driven campaigns and superficial impressions.

The election campaign itself is still in its early stages, and the real debate has yet to begin. Social networks dominate communication, leaving traditional media coverage and policy discussion largely underutilized. Politicians, including Radev, often differentiate their domestic messaging from their international statements, a practice that contributes to public skepticism and the perception of hypocrisy. This dual approach complicates voters’ understanding of party positions and policy intentions.

Regarding competition, Prodanov observes that both GERB and WCC-DB have mobilized significant portions of their bases. GERB has revived past campaign tactics, while WCC-DB leverages its appeal to younger voters and the post-protest sentiment for change and justice. The DPS has also expanded its influence in non-traditional districts, though its leadership is less visible than before. Despite these mobilizations, Prodanov notes that winning the largest share of votes does not guarantee governing power, as coalition-building remains essential and parties are cautious about openly discussing potential alliances.

Finally, high voter turnout is seen as a critical factor in ensuring election integrity and minimizing the influence of controlled or bought votes. Prodanov emphasizes that the broader participation of the electorate can neutralize manipulative practices and strengthen civil oversight of the process. In his view, while structural flaws exist in the electoral system and public trust has been affected by administrative issues, active engagement by citizens remains the most reliable safeguard for fair representation. The upcoming elections, he concludes, will test both the resilience of Bulgaria’s party system and the political maturity of its voters.

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