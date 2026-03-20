Bulgaria to Send Transformers to Ukraine to Restore Power Plant

Bulgaria has confirmed its plans to provide specialized equipment to aid the Ukrainian energy system. Caretaker Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov met with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Sofia, Olesya Ilashchuk, to discuss the transfer of decommissioned transformers from Bulgaria that could be used to restore a Ukrainian power plant. The ministry highlighted that nine of these transformers will be delivered to support the rehabilitation efforts.

The Ukrainian ambassador expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s ongoing humanitarian and financial assistance, delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The discussion also emphasized the broader importance of gas corridors in ensuring stable energy supplies. The Trans-Balkan Gas Corridor, noted for its role in enhancing Ukraine’s energy security, was cited as a successful example of regional cooperation in the energy sector.

This step demonstrates Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s infrastructure during a period of significant challenges, reinforcing both humanitarian aid and practical energy assistance.