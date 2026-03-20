Bulgaria to Send Transformers to Ukraine to Restore Power Plant

World » UKRAINE | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Send Transformers to Ukraine to Restore Power Plant

Bulgaria has confirmed its plans to provide specialized equipment to aid the Ukrainian energy system. Caretaker Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov met with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Sofia, Olesya Ilashchuk, to discuss the transfer of decommissioned transformers from Bulgaria that could be used to restore a Ukrainian power plant. The ministry highlighted that nine of these transformers will be delivered to support the rehabilitation efforts.

The Ukrainian ambassador expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s ongoing humanitarian and financial assistance, delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The discussion also emphasized the broader importance of gas corridors in ensuring stable energy supplies. The Trans-Balkan Gas Corridor, noted for its role in enhancing Ukraine’s energy security, was cited as a successful example of regional cooperation in the energy sector.

This step demonstrates Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s infrastructure during a period of significant challenges, reinforcing both humanitarian aid and practical energy assistance.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgaria, Transformers, power plant

Related Articles:

Rising Fuel Costs Hit Consumers in Bulgaria: Diesel Nears €1.60, Government Aid Deemed Insufficient

|

Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In

|

EU Unity Fractures: Hungary Veto Leaves Ukraine’s Finances in Limbo

|

Bulgaria’s Muslims Celebrate Eid with Tradition, Family and Festive Tables

|

Bulgaria’s Election Campaign Begins as MPs Head on Pre-Election Break

|

€80 Million Wasted? Bulgaria’s Air Ambulance Project Teeters on Failure

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

EU Unity Fractures: Hungary Veto Leaves Ukraine’s Finances in Limbo

Hungary has maintained its opposition to a major EU financial package for Ukraine, leaving Kyiv facing a potential funding shortfall within months if no alternative solution is secured

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2026, Friday // 09:17

Ukraine and UK Forge Long-Term Defense Alliance

Ukraine has formally strengthened its defense ties with the United Kingdom through the signing of an Enhanced Security and Defense Industrial Collaboration Declaration, which effectively establishes a long-term defense alliance between the two nations.

World » Ukraine | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:04

Trump Stunned: "How Are People Still Living in Ukraine?"

During a discussion about Israel’s operations in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly referenced Ukraine, expressing surprise that people continue to live there amid the ongoing war.

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 10:14

Ukraine Marks Anniversary of Russia’s Sham Crimea Referendum

On March 16, 2026, Ukraine marked twelve years since Russia staged a sham referendum in Crimea, a move widely condemned as illegal by the international community.

World » Ukraine | March 16, 2026, Monday // 16:45

Drones Turn the Tide: Ukraine Foils Russia’s Massive Offensive

Ukrainian forces have successfully disrupted a large-scale Russian offensive that had been planned for late last year and intended to continue this spring,

World » Ukraine | March 16, 2026, Monday // 11:29

Bulgaria Provides Humanitarian and Technical Energy Assistance to Ukraine (2022-2026)

Between 2022 and 2026, Bulgaria provided humanitarian and technical energy assistance to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy.

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria