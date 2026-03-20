War in Iran Clouds Summer Tourism in Cyprus and Greece

Greece Emerges as Key Gas and Energy Hub for Southeast Europe
Greece has emerged as a significant energy hub for Central and Southeast Europe, moving from the periphery of the European energy system to a central player
The ongoing war in Iran is already casting a shadow over the tourism sectors of Cyprus and Greece, two countries geographically close to the conflict. In Cyprus, hotel cancellations for March and April have reached 25-30% in some coastal areas, with the summer tourist season set to begin in less than two weeks. Early signs indicate a slowdown in bookings, an uptick in cancellations of planned holidays, weddings, and organized trips. The situation intensified following an Iranian drone strike on the British military base in Akrotiri and subsequent travel advisories issued by the United States and other nations.
Despite the uncertainty, the Cypriot tourism industry remains hopeful. Hotels are preparing to open on April 1, and the Cyprus Hotels Association expressed confidence that the summer season can be salvaged. The government is actively working to restore the country’s image as a safe destination and to stabilize the sector. President Nikos Christodoulides announced immediate measures to address these challenges, emphasizing that Cyprus remains a safe, stable, and fully operational center for business, innovation, and tourism. Tourism accounts for nearly 14% of Cyprus’s GDP, and after a record year in 2025 for arrivals and revenues, expectations had been strong for 2026 before the onset of the conflict.
In Greece, the tourism outlook is similarly cautious. Reservations for the summer are limited, and rising prices for goods and services, including gasoline exceeding two euros per liter, are affecting tourists’ spending plans. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sought to reassure potential visitors, stating that the country remains safe despite regional tensions. However, experts warn that even if arrivals are sufficient, tourists may shorten their stays and reduce spending, redirecting travel to more affordable areas in northern Greece. Hoteliers note that contracts with tour operators remain at last year’s rates, limiting profit margins.
Industry analysts in both countries stress that the situation remains fluid and highly dependent on developments in the Middle East. While governments and businesses are taking steps to support tourism, the sector’s performance in the coming months remains uncertain, with consumer confidence and travel patterns sensitive to geopolitical developments.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that the alliance is prepared to defend Romania in the event of any threat linked to Iran. His remarks came after talks in Brussels with Romanian President Nicușor Dan
Long lines of vehicles have formed at petrol stations across Greece as drivers rush to refuel amid fears of an indefinite nationwide strike by gas station owners.
NATO is strengthening air defenses in southern Turkey with the deployment of a new Patriot missile system to Incirlik Air Base, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.
For weeks, the first confirmed deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe outside Russia and Belarus has sparked intense debate among politicians and military analysts
NATO is weighing options to expand its missile defense footprint in Turkey amid concerns over potential threats from neighboring Iran, according to information cited by Bloomberg from sources familiar with the talks
The government of Cyprus has launched an international communications campaign to protect the country’s tourism sector amid rising tensions in the Middle East
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began