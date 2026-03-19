Bulgaria at Full Speed in Europe: PM Outlines Priorities at European Council

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria at Full Speed in Europe: PM Outlines Priorities at European Council Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stressed that Bulgaria must maintain “full speed in Europe,” a stance that has guided his government since taking office. Speaking from Brussels at a European Council meeting, Gyurov highlighted that Bulgaria’s positions on key issues: security, economic competitiveness, and eurozone matters - are firmly established. He emphasized that the Council will explore ways to de-escalate the Middle East conflict, a move that would stabilize both energy prices and migration pressures, and Bulgaria will fully support these initiatives.

On the topic of rising energy costs, Gyurov noted that no single country can address the challenges alone. The caretaker government aims to target assistance directly to the most vulnerable groups, ensuring aid is delivered efficiently and promptly. He underlined that Bulgaria supports all efforts aimed at calming the Middle East situation, emphasizing that neither the EU nor NATO is directly involved in the conflict. “Any action that helps de-escalate tensions, eases pressure on energy markets, and addresses potential migration flows will receive our support,” he said.

Gyurov reiterated that Bulgaria will maintain a clear and consistent course within the European Union, backing policies that strengthen the Union. The prime minister highlighted that discussions at the Council cover a broad spectrum, from security to competitiveness and eurozone matters, and that Bulgaria’s position has been consistent: advancing at full speed within Europe while contributing to the overall stability and strength of the Union. He concluded by noting that energy price increases and rising migration pressures demand coordinated action and that the government’s priority is delivering support directly to those most in need.

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Tags: EU, Bulgaria, speed, Gyurov

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