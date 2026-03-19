Greece Emerges as Key Gas and Energy Hub for Southeast Europe

Greece has emerged as a significant energy hub for Central and Southeast Europe, moving from the periphery of the European energy system to a central player, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated during a Bloomberg News event in Athens, according to BNR. The country’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean has positioned it as a key entry point for liquefied natural gas (LNG), a role increasingly important as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian pipeline gas following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Supported by the government, the Greek gas grid operator DESFA is advancing the Vertical Gas Corridor project, designed to link Greece’s network with Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine, while boosting regional transport capacity. In November 2025, a new compressor station in northern Greece was inaugurated, enabling higher LNG imports and expanding export potential to neighboring markets. This infrastructure has already allowed Greece to supply gas to Ukraine during periods of acute shortages, reinforcing the country’s role in regional energy security and strengthening its geopolitical ties with the United States.

The U.S. was Greece’s primary LNG supplier in 2025, delivering 26.56 terawatt-hours, nearly double the previous year and accounting for more than 86% of total volumes. Executives in the Greek energy sector note that LNG is becoming increasingly central to the regional supply network, with Greece now functioning as a regional hub. Andreas Shiamishis, CEO of HelleniQ Energy Holdings, highlighted the potential for a third LNG import facility, while the company is also developing a floating storage and regasification unit in Thessaloniki, with a final investment decision planned for 2026. Existing infrastructure includes the Revitousa terminal near Athens and the FSRU off Alexandroupolis.

Beyond gas, Greece is leveraging its position to expand in the broader energy sector as Europe accelerates the transition to renewable sources. Georgios Stasis, CEO of Public Power Corp., emphasized the country’s central role in regional energy transition and the potential for high returns, noting operations across Greece, Romania, North Macedonia, Italy, and Bulgaria. Petros Tzanetakis, deputy CEO of Motor Oil Hellas, stressed that Greece’s strategic location and growing renewable capacity provide a comparative advantage that must be fully exploited. The country has also become a net exporter of electricity in recent years, driven by expanding solar and wind power capacity, further solidifying its role as a regional energy hub.