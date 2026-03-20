Orban: Russia Should Remain Part of Europe’s Security, Energy, and Trade Systems

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that Russia should remain integrated into Europe’s security, energy, and trade systems despite its military actions in Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with GB News, Orban emphasized that while Russia has committed aggression from an international law standpoint, this should not prevent the European Union from rebuilding relations with Moscow in the future.

Orban proposed that Europe could either restore previous cooperation or create a new security and energy framework that includes Russia. He suggested, “Why don't we create a new energy system for Europe involving the sources from Russia and so on and so on. So war is a war, [it] must be closed and then we should return to the old harmony or if you disagree on that subject, let's create a new security and trade system together with Russia.”

In recent policy moves, Hungary has urged the EU to suspend tariffs and additional duties on fertiliser imports from Russia and Belarus, citing pressures from the Middle East situation. Orban has also attributed rising oil prices in Europe to Ukraine and called for sanctions on Russian energy resources to be lifted. However, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas noted that there is little appetite among member states to negotiate new energy agreements with Russia.