Former US Counterterrorism Chief: Israel Pushed US-Iran War

US and Israel Enter Third Week of War with Iran Amid Pipeline Attacks and Regional Tensions
The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its third week, with signs of both escalation and restraint emerging at the same time.
Former Director of the US National Counterterrorism Centre Joe Kent told Tucker Carlson that Israel played a decisive role in prompting the current US-Israel-Iran confrontation. Kent stated that Israeli influence “drove the decision to take this action,” warning that it would trigger retaliatory measures from Tehran. He emphasized that the escalation was largely a result of Israel’s strategic choices rather than any imminent Iranian threat.
During the interview, Carlson questioned whether Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon. Kent rejected the claim, noting that Iran was not near producing one either three weeks ago or in June. He highlighted a public religious ruling, or fatwa, issued in 2004 that prohibits Iran from developing nuclear arms, and stressed that US intelligence showed no indication this ban was being ignored. Kent further argued that there was no evidence of an imminent Iranian attack, dismissing official claims that the strikes were preemptive. “There’s simply no case that Iran was planning an immediate attack. It did not exist,” he said.
Kent also weighed in on the potential consequences of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, suggesting the leader would not fear dying because the regime was stable enough to survive his loss.
The discussion came amid reactions to Kent’s resignation from the National Counterterrorism Centre. President Donald Trump commented on Kent’s exit, describing it as “a good thing” and criticizing Kent’s assessment of Iran as not posing a threat. Trump framed Kent’s position as indicative of weakness on security, asserting that every country recognized Iran as a serious threat.
The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its third week, with signs of both escalation and restraint emerging at the same time.
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