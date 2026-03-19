Bulgaria's PM and EP's Metsola: Middle East Crisis Demands Stronger EU Coordination

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM and EP's Metsola: Middle East Crisis Demands Stronger EU Coordination

Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola held talks in Brussels focusing on key issues shaping the European agenda, including security, defense, energy and the stability of the economy. Their discussion unfolded against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile international environment.

Particular attention was given to the war in Ukraine and the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. Both sides acknowledged that the scale of current global tensions is placing serious pressure on security structures and the broader international order. In this context, they stressed that only a coordinated and unified response from EU member states can effectively address the growing risks and reinforce the Union’s defense capacity.

During the meeting, Gyurov and Metsola made clear that developments in the Middle East must not come at the expense of support for Ukraine. They reiterated that the European Union remains firmly committed to Kyiv despite the shifting geopolitical focus.

At the same time, they underlined that the escalation in the Middle East makes closer coordination between member states even more necessary. Safeguarding citizens in the affected region was outlined as a central priority, alongside the need for joint efforts to secure international maritime routes and avoid disruptions to global trade and energy flows.

The two also pointed to the economic dimension of the crisis, noting that maintaining stability within the EU will require collective action aimed at limiting potential shocks to markets and preserving a stable investment climate.

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Tags: Metsola, Bulgaria, EU, Gyurov

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