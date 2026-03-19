Vote Buying in Bulgaria Under Fire: Police Raids, Dozens of Cases Ahead of April Elections

A nationwide police operation targeting vote buying is ongoing, with active actions taking place in Stara Zagora. Since early morning, officers have been carrying out checks at multiple locations in the city, focusing on the Lozenets district. Inspections have covered pawnshops, retail sites and various commercial venues. Two individuals have been detained, and stolen items were discovered in their residence. Similar checks are being conducted across other parts of the region.

In Kazanlak, authorities are examining a signal related to a suspected violation of election legislation. The case has already been forwarded to the territorial unit of the prosecutor’s office in Stara Zagora, and further action will depend on its assessment. According to police, the report concerns information that money may have been offered in a gaming hall in exchange for support for a specific political party.

Officials say the methods used for vote buying are evolving. With the heating season ending, the previously common practice of offering firewood is fading, while providing various forms of aid in return for votes has become more widespread. Acting Secretary General of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kandev noted that this approach is not new but is currently the most frequently encountered scheme.

So far, 41 pre-trial proceedings have been launched over vote trading, and 25 people have been detained. These figures mark a sharp increase compared to October 2024, when only three cases and three arrests were recorded. Kandev added that the ministry is relying heavily on its own intelligence, while also acknowledging the role of citizens in reporting irregularities. A total of 89 signals have been submitted in connection with the April 19 elections, compared to just 10 during the previous vote.

The Interior Ministry is working in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Agency for National Security under a joint agreement aimed at preventing crimes against political rights. Kandev stressed that the legal framework provides broad powers for preventive action, including issuing warning protocols and conducting checks of individuals, vehicles and premises when there is evidence of potential violations.

He underlined that enforcement applies equally to all, regardless of position, and that action will be taken against anyone for whom sufficient evidence exists. Regarding reports that mayors in the Kardzhali region were being targeted, Kandev said signals are being reviewed but no confirmed violations have been established so far.

The Interior Ministry official also addressed recent personnel changes within the system, describing them as part of routine restructuring. A total of 23 out of 28 regional directors have been replaced, though those affected remain within the ministry in different roles. He also clarified that no officers have been dismissed, reassigned or sanctioned in connection with the Petrohan-Okolchitsa case, adding that all materials have been submitted to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, which is the only authority able to provide official information. According to the supervising prosecutor, there is no evidence supporting claims about the involvement of a seventh individual in that case.