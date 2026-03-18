Bulgaria’s April 19 Elections: What Numbers Did the CEC Assign to Parties and Coalitions?

Politics | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 16:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s April 19 Elections: What Numbers Did the CEC Assign to Parties and Coalitions?

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) has completed the lottery to assign numbers to the political parties and coalitions participating in the country's early parliamentary elections on April 19. In total, 24 formations will appear on the ballots, comprising 14 parties and 10 coalitions. The public draw took place on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the National Assembly building, with representatives of the parties, coalitions, initiative committees, and the media in attendance. Both paper and machine-printed ballots will follow the sequence established by the draw.

The assigned numbers for the political formations are as follows:

  1. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) - "Има Такъв Народ" (ИТН)

  2. "Direct Democracy" (DD) - "Пряка Демокрация" (ПД)

  3. "Blue Bulgaria" (BB) - "Синя България" (СБ)

  4. "Moral Unity Honor" (MECH) - "Морал, Единство, Чест" (МЕЧ)

  5. "Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left" (BSP-UL) - "Българска Социалистическа Партия" (БСП-ОЛ)

  6. "People's Party Truth and Only the Truth" (PPTOT) - "Народна Партия Истината и Само Истината" (НПИСИ)

  7. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) - "Продължаваме Промяната-Демократична България" (ПП-ДБ)

  8. "Revival" - "Възраждане"

  9. "My Bulgaria" (MB) - "Моя България" (МБ)

  10. "Movement of Non-Party Candidates" (MNPC) - "Движение на Непартийните Кандидати" (ДНК)

  11. "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) - "Алианс за Права и Свободи" (АПС)

  12. "Anti-Corruption Bloc" (ACB) - "Антикорупционен Блок" (АБ)

  13. "National Movement of Rebellious Bulgaria" (NMRB) - "Национално Движение Непокорна България" (НДНБ)

  14. "Greatness" - "Величие"

  15. "Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces" (GERB-SDS) - "Граждани за Европейско Развитие на България-Съюз на Демократичните Сили" (ГЕРБ-СДС)

  16. "Third March" (TM) - "Трети Март" (ТМ)

  17. "Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS) - "Движение за Права и Свободи" (ДПС)

  18. "Nation" - "Нация"

  19. "Bulgaria Can" (BC) - "България Може" (БМ)

  20. "Siyanie" - "Сияние"

  21. "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) - "Прогресивна България" (ПБ)

  22. "Resistance" - "Съпротива"

  23. "Party of the GREENS" (PG) - "Партия на Зелените" (ПЗ)

  24. "People's Voice" (PV) - "Глас Народен" (ГН)

Following the draw for ballot numbers, the CEC also conducted a lottery to determine the order in which candidates will be presented during campaign appearances on Bulgarian National Radio and Bulgarian National Television.

In preparation for the elections, the CEC has outlined procedures for establishing polling stations in specialized institutions. This includes medical facilities, nursing homes, social service institutions, prisons, detention centers, and vessels flying the Bulgarian flag. Polling stations will be set up in any facility or on any vessel where at least ten voters have expressed a wish to participate, either verbally or in writing. Facility directors and vessel captains are required to notify the municipal mayor by April 16 regarding the creation of such polling stations. Voter lists for these locations will be compiled and signed by the respective directors or captains to ensure proper organization and transparency during the elections.

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