Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Thursday with Snow in Higher Elevations

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 17:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Thursday with Snow in Higher Elevations

Thursday, March 19, will bring mostly cloudy skies and strong winds across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Rain is expected in the mountainous regions and the northern part of the country, as well as along the Southern Black Sea coast, while areas in the mountains above roughly 1000 meters will see snow.

Winds will remain moderate in most regions, but in Eastern Bulgaria, northeasterly gusts may become temporarily strong, gradually easing during the night. Temperatures across the country will vary, with minimums ranging from minus 1° to 4°, and slightly higher along the Black Sea coast at 6°-7°. Maximum temperatures will generally reach 7° to 12°, while in Sofia, residents can expect a low of about 2° and a high near 7°.

In the mountains, skies will be mostly overcast with localized snowfall. Winds will blow from the east-northeast, at times reaching moderate to strong intensity. At higher elevations, temperatures will be cooler, with 0° expected at 1200 meters and around minus 4° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will dominate, particularly in the south where rain showers are likely. Winds from the east-northeast will be moderate to strong. Daytime temperatures on the coast will range between 8° and 11°, while sea temperatures remain between 7° and 9°. Waves are expected to reach 3-4 points.

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Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

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