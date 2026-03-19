Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Thursday with Snow in Higher Elevations

Job Openings Stay Low in Bulgaria as EU Labor Market Shows Mixed Trends
Job vacancy levels across Europe showed limited movement at the end of 2025, with Bulgaria remaining among the countries with the lowest rates, according to Eurostat data.
Thursday, March 19, will bring mostly cloudy skies and strong winds across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Rain is expected in the mountainous regions and the northern part of the country, as well as along the Southern Black Sea coast, while areas in the mountains above roughly 1000 meters will see snow.
Winds will remain moderate in most regions, but in Eastern Bulgaria, northeasterly gusts may become temporarily strong, gradually easing during the night. Temperatures across the country will vary, with minimums ranging from minus 1° to 4°, and slightly higher along the Black Sea coast at 6°-7°. Maximum temperatures will generally reach 7° to 12°, while in Sofia, residents can expect a low of about 2° and a high near 7°.
In the mountains, skies will be mostly overcast with localized snowfall. Winds will blow from the east-northeast, at times reaching moderate to strong intensity. At higher elevations, temperatures will be cooler, with 0° expected at 1200 meters and around minus 4° at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will dominate, particularly in the south where rain showers are likely. Winds from the east-northeast will be moderate to strong. Daytime temperatures on the coast will range between 8° and 11°, while sea temperatures remain between 7° and 9°. Waves are expected to reach 3-4 points.
On Wednesday, March 18, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies, according to the NIMH forecast. In southern regions, scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon, while the mountainous areas will see light snow
On Tuesday, much of Bulgaria will remain under considerable cloud cover.
As of March 16, 2026, Bulgaria’s major and complex dams hold a total of about 4,892.4 million cubic meters of water, which corresponds to roughly 74.85% of their overall storage capacity
In the second half of March, Bulgaria will experience more changeable and unsettled weather, with a mixture of clouds, precipitation, and temperatures hovering around early spring levels.
Atmospheric pressure across Bulgaria is expected to decrease slightly and will remain below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and calm in many areas.
Sunny conditions are expected across much of Bulgaria on March 13, according to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
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