Trump Threatens to “Finish Off” Iran and Leave Strait of Hormuz to Allies

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could decisively strike Iran and then shift responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz to other nations that rely on the route. In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the United States should continue to shoulder the burden, suggesting that countries benefiting from the waterway should take the lead once Iran is dealt with.

Trump floats the idea of the U.S. abandoning the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/WfNjBR0lzq — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 18, 2026

His remarks come as the closure of the Strait by Iran continues to disrupt global energy markets. The waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has been shut for more than two weeks, with Tehran warning that vessels in the area face potential attacks. The situation has driven oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude reaching USD 107.79 on Wednesday morning.

Trump argued that the United States does not significantly depend on the Strait, despite earlier calls for international cooperation to safeguard it. He has since shifted tone, stating that the U.S. does not require assistance to act, while suggesting that stepping back could pressure hesitant allies into contributing more actively. He described some partners as “non-responsive,” implying that a withdrawal of U.S. responsibility would force them to act quickly.

At the same time, Trump directed criticism toward NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to support the United States during the crisis. NATO officials, however, maintain that securing the Strait of Hormuz does not fall within the alliance’s mandate.