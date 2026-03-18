Bulgaria's President Calls for Campaign of Ideas, Urges Focus on Healthcare and Fair Elections

President Iliana Yotova expressed expectations that the upcoming election campaign in Bulgaria will shift away from its traditionally confrontational tone and instead focus on competing ideas and policy proposals. Speaking to journalists during a healthcare forum organized by the Bulgarian Medical Association, she said she believes this campaign could, for the first time in years, center on substance rather than conflict.

Yotova also welcomed the presence of parliamentary candidates coming from outside the usual political circles, saying she sees this as a positive development. In her view, broader representation of different professional backgrounds would strengthen the National Assembly, provided those elected are competent, thoughtful, and committed to the country’s interests.

Referring to the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov, Yotova recalled that her primary expectation was the organization of fair and transparent elections. She voiced support for steps taken in that direction, particularly by the Interior Ministry, while stressing that all institutions share responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the vote. She added that public intolerance toward electoral irregularities is equally essential, noting that the initial measures taken so far appear encouraging.

The president also pointed to a second key priority for the caretaker government: addressing urgent issues affecting citizens. Among them, she highlighted healthcare as a field requiring immediate attention and described it as a cause that should unite society and become a national priority.

Speaking at the same forum, Yotova outlined long-standing challenges in the healthcare system, including low salaries, limited access to modern technology, and insufficient opportunities for professional development. She warned that unresolved problems have led to patients covering around 35% of medical costs out of pocket, calling for swift action to tackle the issue.

She urged political candidates to clearly present their visions for reforming the healthcare system, emphasizing that without public backing, even the most well-designed proposals would remain unimplemented. The discussion brought together representatives of political parties expected, according to recent polling data, to secure seats in the next parliament.