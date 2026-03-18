China Promises Energy Lifeline to Taiwan - If It Accepts Reunification

World | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 13:26
Bulgaria: China Promises Energy Lifeline to Taiwan - If It Accepts Reunification

China has offered Taiwan a promise of energy security as part of its longstanding campaign to promote what it calls “reunification,” presenting the move as a potential solution to disruptions in global energy supplies caused by the Middle East war. Speaking on Wednesday, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, framed the proposal as a path toward “peaceful reunification,” which, he claimed, would ensure stable and reliable access to oil, natural gas, and electricity for Taiwanese residents while providing the backing of a “strong motherland.” He emphasized that such arrangements, in Beijing’s view, would allow Taiwan’s population to enjoy better living standards and economic stability.

Taiwan, which currently sources roughly a third of its LNG from Qatar and none from China, has secured alternative energy supplies for the coming months, including imports from the United States, its principal international partner. President Lai Ching-te, speaking at a Democratic Progressive Party meeting in Taipei on Wednesday, reiterated that energy needs for the immediate future are met, with additional U.S. gas shipments planned from June onward. Lai highlighted Taiwan’s strategy of diversifying its energy sources to reduce dependency and maintain security.

Beijing’s pitch reflects its long-standing “one country, two systems” proposal, which no major Taiwanese party supports, and its insistence that reunification would only benefit the island if it were governed by “patriots.” In October, China’s Xinhua News Agency detailed what it portrayed as economic and social advantages for Taiwan after reunification, while reiterating that the use of force remains an option if Taiwan resists.

The issue of history also remains a point of tension. On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry criticized Taiwan’s administration for comments on Japanese colonial rule, accusing President Lai’s government of whitewashing Japanese aggression. Lai had previously condemned the opposition Kuomintang for allegedly mistreating Taiwanese citizens in ways “worse than Japanese colonial rule,” sparking further diplomatic friction.

Amid the global energy crunch triggered by the Middle East conflict, China - currently the world’s largest oil importer - last week halted fuel exports until the end of March to prevent domestic shortages, a move that could affect global supply chains that totalled USD 22 billion in exports last year. Beijing’s overture to Taiwan is thus intertwined with both its geopolitical ambitions and the practical concerns of maintaining energy stability during a period of global uncertainty.

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Tags: China, Taiwan, energy

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