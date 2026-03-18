New Government Support: Who Will Qualify for Bulgaria’s 20-Euro Gasoline Assistance

Society | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:02
Bulgaria: New Government Support: Who Will Qualify for Bulgaria’s 20-Euro Gasoline Assistance

The Bulgarian government has outlined a new program to provide financial support to households affected by rising fuel costs, with specific criteria determining eligibility, officials said during a briefing led by Social Minister Hasan Ademov and Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski. The assistance is aimed at helping the most vulnerable citizens cope with increasing gasoline prices.

A key condition for receiving aid is that the price of the most commonly used gasoline must reach 1.60 euros per liter for three consecutive days. At present, the average cost of A-95 gasoline stands at 1.36 euros per liter.

Eligibility will also be determined by income. For individuals who submitted tax returns for 2025, the threshold is set at twice the poverty line, or 652.41 euros per person. For others, the 2024 income threshold of 537.88 euros per person will apply. Car ownership is another factor: those who are co-owners of a vehicle or use one under a lease arrangement will also qualify for support.

The program provides 20 euros per month to eligible recipients, with around 1.38 million Bulgarians expected to benefit. Payments will be distributed through the Social Assistance Agency. Beneficiaries who already receive social payments will have the funds automatically deposited into their accounts, while others will need to submit a declaration, which can also be done electronically.

Finance Minister Klisurski emphasized that the measure is strictly targeted at those most in need. The state will monitor fuel prices in real time using cash register data to ensure transparency and the effective allocation of funds.

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Tags: fuel, support, Bulgaria

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