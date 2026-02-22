Woman and Man Found Dead on Pomorie and Varna Shores

Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals
The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals
In the early morning of Wednesday, a disturbing scene was observed by locals, as two bodies were discovered near the beaches of Pomorie and Varna.
Near Pomorie, a naked woman’s body washed ashore on the beach close to Novi Grad, according to BGNES. Locals out for their morning run or walk spotted the body and immediately reported it to emergency services via 112. Authorities noted that no outward signs of violence were visible on the body. An autopsy has been scheduled, and officials are working to confirm her identity.
Meanwhile, in Varna, a man’s body was found in the vicinity of the Ship Repair Plant. Workers at one of the floating docks spotted the body around 08:32 and notified authorities. Police promptly arrived, conducted a thorough inspection, and have begun investigations to determine both the identity of the man and the circumstances surrounding his death, Nova TV reported.
A tragic discovery was made in Sliven, where a local resident of the "Nadezhda" neighborhood found the body of a newborn placed inside a box at the city’s landfill. The man immediately reported the case to authorities, and police confirmed they are invest
Airspace above Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport was temporarily shut down on Saturday after security systems detected a drone in the vicinity of the capital’s main aviation hub
The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens stranded in the Middle East amid the escalation between Iran, the United States and Israel is set to begin on March 4, according to official information
A 26-year-old man from the Pobeda district in Burgas died early this morning after consuming the synthetic substance known as "drugged tea."
Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai
A violent altercation erupted on February 25, 2026, at about 12:15 p.m. near a chairlift in the Shiligarnika ski zone above Bansko, Bulgaria
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began