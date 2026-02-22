Woman and Man Found Dead on Pomorie and Varna Shores

Society » INCIDENTS | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09
Bulgaria: Woman and Man Found Dead on Pomorie and Varna Shores

In the early morning of Wednesday, a disturbing scene was observed by locals, as two bodies were discovered near the beaches of Pomorie and Varna.

Near Pomorie, a naked woman’s body washed ashore on the beach close to Novi Grad, according to BGNES. Locals out for their morning run or walk spotted the body and immediately reported it to emergency services via 112. Authorities noted that no outward signs of violence were visible on the body. An autopsy has been scheduled, and officials are working to confirm her identity.

Meanwhile, in Varna, a man’s body was found in the vicinity of the Ship Repair Plant. Workers at one of the floating docks spotted the body around 08:32 and notified authorities. Police promptly arrived, conducted a thorough inspection, and have begun investigations to determine both the identity of the man and the circumstances surrounding his death, Nova TV reported.

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Tags: Pomorie, Varna, bodies, beach

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