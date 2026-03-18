Ukraine’s Drones Now Strike Russia’s Heartland - Shoigu Admits No Region Is Safe

A senior Russian official has warned that Ukraine’s rapidly advancing drone capabilities now threaten the security of all Russian regions. Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council and a former defense minister, said at a meeting in Yekaterinburg on March 17 that the number of Ukrainian sabotage attacks in 2025 rose sharply, reaching 1,830 incidents, an increase of 40% compared to previous periods. He emphasized that the pace of development of Ukrainian unmanned systems and the sophistication of their deployment methods mean no region of Russia can feel safe.

Shoigu noted that the Ural region, historically considered out of reach for Ukrainian strikes, is now directly threatened. The region, which spans Russia and Kazakhstan, is home to strategic defense-industrial enterprises, energy and chemical facilities, major oil and gas fields, and a dense transportation network critical for both economic activity and military logistics. Ukrainian long-range drone strikes, including those using missiles such as the Flamingo, have already targeted key sites, including the Votkinsk plant in February, causing extensive damage to a galvanic stamping workshop and destroying interior areas.

The Russian defense establishment reported heightened drone activity over Moscow, with air defenses successfully downing 250 Ukrainian drones over a single weekend. In total, the Russian Defense Ministry said 421 drones were intercepted in the past 24 hours. These attacks form part of Ukraine’s broader strategy of targeting military installations, transportation networks, and energy infrastructure, including the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, which processes approximately 2.1% of Russia’s annual oil output.

Shoigu also claimed that 56 foreign intelligence networks were allegedly working against Russia to facilitate “sabotage and terrorist” activities, though he did not identify specific agencies. The escalation comes amid Ukraine’s growing use of long-range drones capable of striking targets over 2,000 kilometers from its borders. Ukrainian forces have demonstrated both technological innovation and operational reach, expanding from kamikaze drones to long-range systems that challenge traditional Russian defenses and threaten vital regions far from the front lines.

These developments underscore the increasing vulnerability of Russia’s industrial and energy hubs, as Ukrainian drones continue to disrupt operations supporting the military while demonstrating an unprecedented ability to strike deep into Russian territory. The Ural region, once considered insulated, now faces the immediate risk of strikes that could impact both economic and defense infrastructure, highlighting a significant shift in the strategic balance within the conflict.