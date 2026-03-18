Ukraine and UK Forge Long-Term Defense Alliance

Ukraine has formally strengthened its defense ties with the United Kingdom through the signing of an Enhanced Security and Defense Industrial Collaboration Declaration, which effectively establishes a long-term defense alliance between the two nations. Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed that the agreement was signed on 17 March in London by President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, marking a new phase of deep, technological, and strategic cooperation.

Under the agreement, Ukraine will share its frontline combat experience, military technologies, and operational solutions, while the UK will provide investments, scale up production, and enhance its long-range strike capabilities. The declaration emphasizes joint efforts in producing long-range systems, with both countries exploring ways to expand output and support integrated defense solutions. Zhovkva described the collaboration as building a shared defense industrial ecosystem rather than relying on individual equipment deliveries, highlighting its long-term scope.

Air defense is set to be a central focus of the partnership, encompassing counter-drone measures, detection systems, counter-cruise missile capabilities, and expanded anti-ballistic capacities. Ukrainian combat experience will be systematically incorporated into joint training, exercises, and military doctrine development, with particular emphasis on drone operations and emerging battlefield technologies. The initiative also foresees developing defense supply chains, joint production capacities, and the possibility of involving third countries in cooperative projects.

Zhovkva framed the declaration as a step toward shaping a new European security architecture grounded in shared experience, technology, and mutual trust, calling it, in effect, a true defense alliance. During the London meetings, Starmer reassured that the war in Iran would not divert attention from Ukraine, while both leaders observed British troops training on Ukrainian-made drones.

At the same time, President Zelensky expressed concerns over the impact of the war in Iran on the peace process with Russia. Speaking to the BBC on 18 March, he urged U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Starmer to meet and reconcile differences, warning that political divisions could weaken coordinated Western support for Ukraine. Zelensky suggested that the conflict in the Middle East is delaying peace negotiations, noting that the last trilateral talks in Geneva on 17-18 February and the postponed March 5 session in Abu Dhabi have left negotiations “in the danger zone.”

European officials also warned that U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine, particularly air defense systems, might face delays as resources are diverted to the Middle East, creating competition for military assets between Ukraine and other regional partners. Zelensky stressed the urgency of Western unity, warning that ongoing geopolitical distractions risk undermining efforts to secure a negotiated resolution with Russia.