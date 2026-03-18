Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Calls on Citizens to Defend Democracy Through High Voter Turnout

Politics | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Calls on Citizens to Defend Democracy Through High Voter Turnout Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov emphasized on Wednesday, before the Council of Ministers meeting, that the most powerful safeguard for democracy is active citizen participation. He called on all Bulgarians to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

The message I want to send to all citizens is simple: vote,” Gyurov said. He explained that higher voter turnout weakens attempts at vote-buying and diminishes the influence of those trying to manipulate democratic processes. According to the caretaker PM, broad public engagement would represent the greatest success of these elections.

Gyurov recalled the mass civic protests that swept Bulgaria at the end of 2025, where hundreds of thousands of citizens voiced their opposition to a system in which power served only a select few, laws were passed without proper debate, and justice appeared dependent on personal connections. He described the forthcoming elections as a direct response to that public outcry.

Assuring neutrality, Gyurov stated that the caretaker government would not engage in campaigning. “We have no candidates or party lists, but we do have a responsibility to guarantee that every Bulgarian can vote freely, safely, and according to the rules,” he said.

To secure a fair election, the government has implemented several measures. The Interior Ministry is actively targeting vote-buying and vote-selling operations. Electoral standards have been clarified, including the removal of ‘dark booths’ and the introduction of uniform voting screens in polling stations to protect ballot secrecy and prevent controlled voting.

Additionally, Gyurov highlighted steps to ensure that social benefits and assistance, such as firewood support, are not used to pressure voters, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a transparent and fair electoral process.

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Tags: vote, elections, Bulgaria, Gyurov

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