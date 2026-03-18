Revenge in Motion: Iran Targets Israel After Larijani Killing

World | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Revenge in Motion: Iran Targets Israel After Larijani Killing

Iran announced it will hold a state funeral for its top security official Ali Larijani, as the war with Israel continues to escalate following his killing in an Israeli strike. Authorities in Tehran pledged a “decisive” response, with the army warning that retaliation for the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council would be both serious and unavoidable. In the hours after his death was confirmed, Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward Israel, part of an expanding confrontation that has already drawn in multiple countries across the region.

The missile barrage resulted in at least two deaths near Tel Aviv, where emergency responders reported significant damage to buildings. At the same time, several Gulf states intercepted projectiles and drones believed to be targeting sensitive locations, including facilities linked to the United States. Iranian officials have also moved to exert pressure on global markets, effectively shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for oil transport. The disruption has pushed crude prices toward 0 per barrel, with Tehran warning that the broader economic consequences of the conflict are only beginning to unfold.

Funeral ceremonies are being prepared not only for Larijani, but also for Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij paramilitary force, who was killed a day earlier. Larijani is considered the most senior figure eliminated since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, when coordinated attacks by Israel and the United States reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and triggered the current war.

The United States has intensified its military involvement, targeting Iranian missile infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to reopen the waterway. According to military officials, several 5,000-pound bunker-busting bombs were used against fortified coastal sites seen as a threat to international shipping. The strikes are part of a broader campaign to counter Iran’s attempts to block maritime traffic through the strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with allies who have distanced themselves from the conflict, criticizing their reluctance to participate in escorting tankers through the Gulf. At the same time, he insisted that the United States is capable of acting independently, declaring that American forces do not require external support.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards described Larijani’s death as a rallying point, framing it as a catalyst for further resistance. In an official statement, they said his killing would strengthen national resolve and fuel continued attacks against what they described as hostile forces. Regional reactions have been mixed, with Turkey condemning Israel’s targeted killings of Iranian officials as unlawful actions beyond the accepted rules of war.

Israel, for its part, signaled that its campaign may expand further, with officials openly stating their intention to locate and eliminate Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since assuming the role. Israeli leadership has also reiterated calls for the eventual collapse of the Iranian system, suggesting that sustained pressure could create conditions for internal change, though acknowledging such an outcome would not come quickly.

Larijani, 68, had remained a visible figure in recent days, appearing at public rallies in Tehran shortly before his death. Analysts describe him as a central figure in shaping Iran’s security and regional strategy, acting as a key executor of decisions made at the highest level of leadership.

Beyond Iran and Israel, the war continues to inflict heavy damage across the region. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have caused widespread destruction and significant casualties, while displacement has surged into the hundreds of thousands. In southern cities, families have been forced to sleep in cars as shelters reach capacity, highlighting the growing humanitarian strain.

Meanwhile, internal tensions have surfaced within the United States as well. A senior counterterrorism official resigned in protest, warning against the direction of the conflict, though his criticism was dismissed by Trump. Within Iran, concerns have also been raised about the repeated targeting of senior officials. A senior adviser warned that continued assassinations could weaken the country’s position if not effectively countered, underscoring the high stakes facing Tehran as the conflict deepens.

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Tags: larijani, Israel, Iran, revenge

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