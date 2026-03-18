Iran War Enters Day 19: Beirut Bombed, Missiles Hit Near Tel Aviv

World | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Iran War Enters Day 19: Beirut Bombed, Missiles Hit Near Tel Aviv

At least six people were killed and 24 others injured after two Israeli strikes hit central Beirut early on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, which stressed the figures remain preliminary. Authorities also reported that human remains had been recovered from the debris, with identification to be carried out through DNA testing. The attacks targeted densely populated areas without prior warning, marking another escalation in strikes on the Lebanese capital.

Local media said one of the strikes hit an apartment in the Zuqaq al-Blat district, near government buildings and foreign embassies. The same area had been targeted just days earlier when Israel struck a branch of the Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution, though that previous attack had come with an evacuation warning. Another strike hit the Basta neighborhood, which had also been targeted during the 2024 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. In a separate incident overnight, Israeli forces demolished a 15-storey residential building in central Beirut, claiming Hezbollah was storing funds in the basement. While that strike was preceded by a warning, it caused extensive destruction across the surrounding area. Overall, four attacks were reported overnight in central parts of the city, many of them in residential zones.

The escalation comes as cross-border hostilities intensify. Hezbollah had launched rockets toward Israel a day earlier, prompting what Israeli officials described as a “disproportionate response.” Israeli authorities have warned that further strikes will follow if rocket fire continues, while Hezbollah has signaled it does not intend to stop its attacks.

Meanwhile, in Israel, two people were killed near Tel Aviv during an Iranian missile barrage, with emergency responders confirming the fatalities occurred in Ramat Gan. Security services reported multiple impact sites, and the latest deaths bring the total number of people killed by Iranian missile attacks on Israel to 14. The barrage followed another day of heavy Israeli strikes on targets in both Iran and Lebanon.

The United States has also expanded its military involvement, announcing strikes on Iranian missile facilities near the Strait of Hormuz. According to US Central Command, the operation involved 5,000-pound bunker-buster munitions used against fortified coastal sites believed to house anti-ship cruise missiles. These weapons were described as a threat to global shipping through the strategic waterway, which handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. The strikes come after Iran moved to block the strait in response to ongoing attacks by US and Israeli forces. Despite their power, the bombs used are smaller than the 30,000-pound munitions deployed by the US against Iranian nuclear sites last year.

Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia reported intercepting another drone heading toward Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, adding to several aerial threats neutralized in recent hours. A ballistic missile was also shot down, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base but causing no reported damage. In the United Arab Emirates, an Iranian projectile struck near the Al Minhad Air Base, causing minor damage to Australian facilities, including accommodation and medical buildings. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said no personnel were injured, noting the impact triggered a small fire near a road leading to the base. Australia has deployed military assets, including missiles, surveillance aircraft, and troops, to support its nationals in the Gulf amid the widening conflict.

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Tags: Iran, Israel, Lebanon, war

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