Raids in Bulgaria: Authorities Crack Down on Vote Buying Schemes

Job Openings Stay Low in Bulgaria as EU Labor Market Shows Mixed Trends
Job vacancy levels across Europe showed limited movement at the end of 2025, with Bulgaria remaining among the countries with the lowest rates, according to Eurostat data.
A large-scale police operation is underway in the Bulgarian village of Goren Chiflik, part of a broader effort across the Varna region targeting election-related violations. According to information from Bulgarian media, the increased presence of law enforcement is focused on preventing crimes that could undermine citizens’ political rights, including vote buying and manipulation. Officers are carrying out checks on individuals and inspecting addresses identified as high-risk.
The operation began early in the morning, around 6:30, and involves teams from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Varna, supported by the gendarmerie. Chief Inspector Plamen Godemanov, head of the Fourth Regional Department, confirmed that the action also targets domestic crime alongside election offenses. Checkpoints have been established across the region, while on-the-ground police work continues actively.
Initial results indicate that several individuals have already been detained. Reports vary between three and four arrests so far, with most of those held coming from Dolni Chiflik and one from Goren Chiflik. One of the detentions took place on Bozhur Street in the village. Some of those apprehended are known to police and have previous criminal records, including suspected involvement in election-related violations. Authorities have searched at least six addresses in connection with the operation.
Investigators are continuing to document potential criminal activity, and where evidence is found, pre-trial proceedings will be launched. Police stress that the goal is both preventive and operational: to ensure public order, discourage illegal practices ahead of elections, and respond quickly to any incoming signals of violations. A full summary of the results, including the number of inspections and any formal charges, is expected later in the day.
Parallel actions are also taking place outside the Varna region. In Haskovo, a similar operation has been ongoing since the previous night, again focusing on vote trading and crimes against political rights. The effort there also includes measures against drug distribution and maintaining order in vulnerable neighborhoods. One of the main areas under scrutiny is the Republika district, where police and gendarmerie units have been deployed since the morning, though no confirmed detentions have been reported so far.
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