For weeks, the first confirmed deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe outside Russia and Belarus has sparked intense debate among politicians and military analysts. The recent delivery of Chinese CM-400 missiles to Serbia, confirmed by President Aleksandar Vucic, has raised alarms across the region, as these weapons are virtually impossible to intercept with Bulgaria’s existing S-300 systems.

Photos of Serbian MiG-29 jets armed with the CM-400 circulated online, prompting Vucic to confirm the deliveries on state-run PTC television. According to him, Serbia has already received a substantial number of these missiles, with more expected. The acquisition reportedly included concessions from Beijing, though the financial details remain undisclosed. This marks the first step in a broader modernization of Serbia’s military, drawing on technology and support from Russia, China, Israel, Iran, and France. The BBC has noted the CM-400 as a modern, long-range weapon with significant regional impact.

Developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and first revealed in 2012, the CM-400 is an export variant of the YJ-12 anti-ship missile. After launch, it climbs to roughly 40,000 meters before descending onto its target at speeds near Mach 5. Its complex trajectory, combined with satellite guidance, inertial navigation, radar acquisition, and infrared sensors, makes interception extremely challenging. Depending on configuration, it can carry a 150-kilogram anti-aircraft warhead or a 200-kilogram armor-piercing warhead, capable of targeting ships, fortified command centers, airfields, or radar installations. Its compact size and light weight allow deployment from platforms such as Pakistan’s F-17 fighters. Claims of its effectiveness in the India-Pakistan conflict remain unverified, though its precision strike capability has drawn international attention.

Integration with aircraft is also straightforward. Serbian MiG-29s require minimal onboard support, with most targeting systems embedded in the missile’s pylon, leaving only a wirelessly connected tablet for the pilot to control the weapon. Comparatively, Ukraine has used the British Storm Shadow missile and AGM-88 NARM to strike Russian targets from older aircraft, demonstrating a similar approach in precision strike operations.

Serbia maintains 14 MiG-29s, modernized from Yugoslav-era models or donated by Russia and Belarus, and has ordered Rafale jets from France, though without the long-range Meteor missiles. The introduction of the CM-400 occurs amid increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Belgrade. Serbian politicians have suggested that Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, and potentially Bulgaria, are forming alliances with the intent to attack Serbia - claims firmly denied by the other nations.

Recent Serbian media have also aired historical narratives claiming territorial rights in Bulgaria, suggesting the “real border” lies along the Iskăr River and that some shops are “forcibly Bulgarianized.” Analysts note that until recently, NATO membership and multinational peacekeeping in Kosovo offered a buffer against escalation. However, shifts in U.S. foreign policy and reduced European security attention under Donald Trump have raised concerns about potential regional conflicts.

Hypersonic missiles intensify these concerns. Croatia, for instance, is rapidly rearming and conscripting soldiers, but lacks modern large-scale air defense systems. The CM-400, if launched from Serbian airspace, could theoretically threaten key Bulgarian sites, including Graf Ignatievo Air Base and the Kozloduy nuclear plant. Bulgaria’s most advanced air defense, the S-300, is a legacy system from the 1980s with limited modernization, offering minimal capability against such high-speed missiles.

By late next year, Bulgaria may deploy German IRIS-T SLM systems, effective against aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles, but not hypersonic threats. Diehl Defense is developing the IRIS-T NYDEF variant to counter such missiles, yet it will not be available in time to address current vulnerabilities. Greece and Romania’s Patriot batteries remain the most reliable regional deterrent.

The context is heightened by perceived threats against Serbia itself. Politician Vladimir Djukanovic of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party has argued that an eventual attack by Croatia, Albania, and Kosovo is inevitable once broader conflicts subside. He defends Serbia’s “arming to the teeth” policy as necessary for deterrence and survival. While Bulgaria has repeatedly stated it will not join any military alliances outside NATO, Croatia, Albania, and Kosovo signed a defense cooperation declaration in Tirana on March 18, 2025.

The trilateral agreement focuses on enhancing military capabilities through joint exercises, experience sharing, training, and interoperability improvements. Cooperation also extends to hybrid threats, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns. The signatories reaffirmed their commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO, and supported Kosovo’s participation in programs like Partnership for Peace to strengthen alliance ties.

In sum, Serbia’s acquisition of hypersonic CM-400 missiles, combined with tense regional rhetoric and emerging defense cooperation in neighboring countries, signals a potentially transformative shift in Balkan security dynamics. The capabilities of these missiles, coupled with Bulgaria’s current air defense limitations, highlight the vulnerability of the region to high-speed precision threats and underscore the reliance on allied systems like Patriot batteries for effective deterrence.