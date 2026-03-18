The Weather in Bulgaria on March 18: Showers, Snow in Mountains, Strong Winds Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: The Weather in Bulgaria on March 18: Showers, Snow in Mountains, Strong Winds Expected Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, March 18, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies, according to the NIMH forecast. In southern regions, scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon, while the mountainous areas will see light snow. Stronger gusts from the east-northeast will affect the Danube Plain and eastern parts of the country. Colder air is moving in, and daytime temperatures are beginning to fall.

Across the country, minimum temperatures will generally range from 0° to 5°, with Sofia around 3°. Maximum temperatures will be between 7° and 12°, and Sofia is expected to reach around 7°.

In the mountain regions, cloudiness will dominate. Light snow is likely after noon in parts of the Western Bulgarian massifs and the Rhodope Mountains, below roughly 1500 meters, with precipitation mixing rain and snow. Winds will come from the north-northwest at moderate strength. At 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be about 1°, while at 2000 meters it will drop to approximately minus 4°.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with moderate to strong winds blowing from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 8° to 10°, roughly matching the sea water temperature. The sea conditions are forecast at 2-3 points.

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Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

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