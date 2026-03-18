Bulgaria Mourns Puppet Theatre Icon Slava Racheva

Society » OBITUARIES | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Mourns Puppet Theatre Icon Slava Racheva

Slava Racheva, a defining figure in Bulgarian puppet theatre and a performer cherished by generations, has passed away, the Sofia Puppet Theatre confirmed. Her career spanned decades, during which she became one of the most recognizable faces and voices in children’s entertainment in Bulgaria.

Racheva was born in Sofia on April 23, 1938, and stepped onto the stage at the age of 17, beginning her professional path at what was then the National Puppet Theatre, known today as the Sofia Puppet Theatre. She later completed her studies in drama acting at the Krastyo Sarafov National Academy for Theatre and Film, after which she dedicated much of her life to the Sofia stage, shaping the development of puppetry in the country.

Among her most remembered performances were roles such as Max in Max and Moritz, Winnie-the-Pooh, Peter Rabbit in Rabbit School, and The Little Prince, characters that left a lasting impression on audiences and became part of the childhood of several generations.

Her work extended beyond the theatre. Racheva was also active in radio and television, most notably in 1961 when she gave life to the character Pedya Man-Span Tall, Beard a Yard Long in the long-running children’s programme Good Night, Children. The role remained popular for nearly half a century, and in 1984 a miniature version of the puppet even accompanied Bulgaria’s second cosmonaut into space.

Throughout her career, she also took part in dubbing children’s films and recording fairy tales. Her contribution to Bulgarian culture was widely recognized with numerous awards from both national and international institutions, including the prestigious Golden Age award, one of the country’s highest distinctions for cultural achievement.

The team at Novinite.com extends its sincere condolences on her passing.

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Tags: Puppet, racheva, Bulgaria

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