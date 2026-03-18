US NATO Envoy Reaffirms Bulgaria as Strong Ally Amid Iran Tensions

Politics » DEFENSE | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13
Bulgaria: US NATO Envoy Reaffirms Bulgaria as Strong Ally Amid Iran Tensions

During a meeting in Brussels as part of the Foreign Affairs Council, Minister Nadezhda Neynsky held talks with the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, focusing on the escalating situation in Iran and condemning Tehran’s attacks across the Middle East. Both sides underlined the importance of their partnership, with Whitaker stressing that Bulgaria continues to be regarded as a dependable and strong ally within the alliance framework.

Their discussion also touched on broader regional dynamics, including security developments in the Western Balkans and the ongoing course of Russia’s war against Ukraine, highlighting shared concerns over stability in Europe’s immediate neighborhood.

In parallel, Neynsky met with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, where the focus shifted to airspace security and the wider implications of the conflict involving Iran. The Bulgarian side expressed gratitude for Greece’s recent support in military aviation, noting the joint protection of Bulgarian airspace through the deployment of a Patriot air defense system and F-16 fighter jets.

The two diplomats reviewed the increasingly tense situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and its potential impact on the European Union, an issue that has gained urgency following the extraordinary meeting convened in early March by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. Coordination between Sofia and Athens has intensified since the outbreak of the conflict, including previously agreed joint efforts to evacuate Bulgarian citizens from Oman. Bulgaria has also reiterated its firm position calling on Tehran to halt its nuclear program in line with the expectations of its European partners.

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Tags: Bulgaria, Neynsky, NATO, US

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