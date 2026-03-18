NATO Eyes Major Missile Defense Boost in Turkey as Iran Threat Looms

NATO is weighing options to expand its missile defense footprint in Turkey amid concerns over potential threats from neighboring Iran, according to information cited by Bloomberg from sources familiar with the talks. The alliance already operates a missile defense installation in eastern Turkey, where an early warning radar tracks activity across the Middle East, but further reinforcements are now under consideration.

One of the proposals involves deploying additional Patriot systems to strengthen protection at a key air base hosting U.S. forces. The discussions follow recent incidents in which NATO intercepted missiles launched from Iran, an episode interpreted by Turkish officials as a real-world test of the alliance’s defensive readiness.

Sources indicated that the AN/TPY-2 radar located in Kurecik may have been among the intended targets during those attacks. The system is one of NATO’s closest monitoring points for Iranian missile activity. Neither NATO nor Turkey’s Defense Ministry has officially commented on the reported plans. A senior military official, however, noted that the alliance continues adjusting its posture in response to evolving risks, with earlier reports suggesting Iran has attempted to undermine U.S. early warning capabilities, including through strikes on similar systems in Jordan.

Attention is also focused on Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, a major NATO facility where American personnel are stationed. The site is being considered as a potential target, prompting discussions about deploying a PAC-3 Patriot system there. Incirlik already hosts a Spanish-operated PAC-2 system, primarily intended to counter aircraft and cruise missile threats.

Since March 4, NATO air and missile defense units in the eastern Mediterranean have intercepted three Iranian missiles, including one incident recorded over Incirlik on March 13.

Located near Adana, Incirlik Air Base remains one of Turkey’s most strategically important military sites and a central hub for NATO operations. Its proximity to the Middle East has made it vital for missions ranging from counterterrorism to logistical support. The base, used jointly by Turkey, the United States, and allied forces, has been active since the Cold War and played a role in campaigns such as the Iraq War and operations against the Islamic State. While widely believed to store U.S. nuclear weapons under NATO’s sharing arrangements, this has never been officially confirmed.