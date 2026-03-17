Bulgaria Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine, PM Vows Long-Term Partnership

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s continued support for Ukraine during a working meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk. He stated that Bulgaria remains a reliable partner, committed to backing Ukraine’s cause and to efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and just peace that ensures security and stability across Europe.

Discussions focused on the full scope of Bulgaria’s assistance since the start of the Russian military aggression, including political, financial, military, humanitarian, and diplomatic support. The two sides also highlighted the importance of Bulgaria’s role in Ukraine’s recovery, with an emphasis on the potential contribution of Bulgarian businesses to post-war reconstruction efforts.

The meeting also reviewed Bulgaria’s participation in the Coalition of the Willing gathering held on February 24, 2026, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that forum, participants outlined further steps to strengthen support for Ukraine.

In addition, Gyurov and Ilashchuk explored opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as education, innovation, defense, energy, and efforts to counter hybrid threats, underscoring the broader strategic partnership between the two countries.