Bulgaria Raises Air Defense Readiness as NATO Steps Up Protection Amid Regional Tensions

NATO has raised its missile defense alert to the highest level, and the readiness of air defense and missile defense systems across the Eastern Flank has been significantly strengthened, Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced during the 75th anniversary celebration of the Third Air Base. Zapryanov stressed that NATO is not involved in the U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran, and member states on the Eastern Flank are not participating in those actions.

The minister highlighted Greece’s recent redeployment of a Patriot battery, which now extends coverage over Bulgarian airspace. He explained that the Air Policing mission from Graf Ignatievo is integrated into NATO’s wider air and missile defense network, enhancing protection across the Alliance’s Eastern Flank. Zapryanov added that Bulgaria’s air defense units have been placed on higher readiness levels and are coordinating duties with Greece, Turkey, and Romania. NATO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen defense capabilities include troop training, and planned exercises, particularly aviation drills, are expected to take place in Bulgaria soon.

Zapryanov also discussed the European Union’s SAFE instrument, which will enable nine defense projects, two of which are critical for the Bulgarian Air Force. He noted that operating modern F-16s with outdated analog radar systems is inadequate, emphasizing the need for 3D radars suitable for a digital battlefield and a new IRIS-T air defense system. Once the extended budget and SAFE mechanism clauses are approved, the government can sign loan agreements and begin negotiations with member states for the delivery of equipment. Zapryanov said that, if all goes according to plan, by 2030 the Air Force will field a completely new fleet, including a fully NATO-compatible radar system and a modern air defense system.

The minister further addressed the previously suspended procurement for the repair of up to ten MiG-29 engines, confirming that the process will restart with updated technical specifications. He noted that the aircraft still have enough flight hours to operate through the remainder of this year and early next year, but their airworthiness must be maintained until 2028 due to delays in the delivery of the second batch of eight F-16s.