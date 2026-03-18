Bulgaria Raises Air Defense Readiness as NATO Steps Up Protection Amid Regional Tensions

Politics » DEFENSE | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Raises Air Defense Readiness as NATO Steps Up Protection Amid Regional Tensions Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

NATO has raised its missile defense alert to the highest level, and the readiness of air defense and missile defense systems across the Eastern Flank has been significantly strengthened, Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced during the 75th anniversary celebration of the Third Air Base. Zapryanov stressed that NATO is not involved in the U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran, and member states on the Eastern Flank are not participating in those actions.

The minister highlighted Greece’s recent redeployment of a Patriot battery, which now extends coverage over Bulgarian airspace. He explained that the Air Policing mission from Graf Ignatievo is integrated into NATO’s wider air and missile defense network, enhancing protection across the Alliance’s Eastern Flank. Zapryanov added that Bulgaria’s air defense units have been placed on higher readiness levels and are coordinating duties with Greece, Turkey, and Romania. NATO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen defense capabilities include troop training, and planned exercises, particularly aviation drills, are expected to take place in Bulgaria soon.

Zapryanov also discussed the European Union’s SAFE instrument, which will enable nine defense projects, two of which are critical for the Bulgarian Air Force. He noted that operating modern F-16s with outdated analog radar systems is inadequate, emphasizing the need for 3D radars suitable for a digital battlefield and a new IRIS-T air defense system. Once the extended budget and SAFE mechanism clauses are approved, the government can sign loan agreements and begin negotiations with member states for the delivery of equipment. Zapryanov said that, if all goes according to plan, by 2030 the Air Force will field a completely new fleet, including a fully NATO-compatible radar system and a modern air defense system.

The minister further addressed the previously suspended procurement for the repair of up to ten MiG-29 engines, confirming that the process will restart with updated technical specifications. He noted that the aircraft still have enough flight hours to operate through the remainder of this year and early next year, but their airworthiness must be maintained until 2028 due to delays in the delivery of the second batch of eight F-16s.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Bulgaria, Zapryanov

Related Articles:

New Government Support: Who Will Qualify for Bulgaria’s 20-Euro Gasoline Assistance

The Bulgarian government has outlined a new program to provide financial support to households affected by rising fuel costs, with specific criteria determining eligibility

Society | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

NATO Bolsters Turkey’s Defenses as Another Iranian Missile Threat Emerges

NATO is strengthening air defenses in southern Turkey with the deployment of a new Patriot missile system to Incirlik Air Base, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

World » Southeast Europe | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 13:15

Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Calls on Citizens to Defend Democracy Through High Voter Turnout

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov emphasized on Wednesday, before the Council of Ministers meeting, that the most powerful safeguard for democracy is active citizen participation

Politics | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 10:45

Over 2,000 Coal Jobs Vanish in Bulgaria as Low-Carbon Transition Hits Hard

Over 2,000 jobs in Bulgaria’s coal sector have been lost amid the ongoing shift toward a low-carbon economy, CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov reported at a labor market forum focused on the energy transition

Business » Industry | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00

Serbia’s New Missiles Leave Bulgaria’s Air Defenses Helpless

For weeks, the first confirmed deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe outside Russia and Belarus has sparked intense debate among politicians and military analysts

World » Southeast Europe | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03

Raids in Bulgaria: Authorities Crack Down on Vote Buying Schemes

A large-scale police operation is underway in the Bulgarian village of Goren Chiflik, part of a broader effort across the Varna region targeting election-related violations

Politics | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

US NATO Envoy Reaffirms Bulgaria as Strong Ally Amid Iran Tensions

During a meeting in Brussels as part of the Foreign Affairs Council, Minister Nadezhda Neynsky held talks with the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, focusing on the escalating situation in Iran and condemning Tehran’s attacks across t

Politics » Defense | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Bulgaria Bolsters Arsenal with 12 Advanced MARS 3 Rocket Launchers from German-Israeli Deal

Bulgaria is set to purchase 12 MARS 3 multiple rocket launcher systems as part of a broader European procurement initiative.

Politics » Defense | March 13, 2026, Friday // 15:13

Defense Committee Clears Way for Bulgaria to Join Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Bulgaria’s Defense Committee has moved forward with the ratification process for the country’s potential membership in U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Board of Peace"

Politics » Defense | March 13, 2026, Friday // 09:24

Bulgaria's Zapryanov and Greece's Dendias Highlight Patriot Missile Support and Joint Defense Projects

Bulgaria and Greece see significant potential to deepen cooperation in defense innovation, according to Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Sofia

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 13:33

Bulgaria's Interim Defense Minister: No American Deployment Planned

Bulgaria’s caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov assured that the United States will not seek to use Bulgarian military bases for operations in Iran, unlike the situation in Romania.

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:19

Bulgaria’s Air Defenses Fully Deployed Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Bulgaria has raised its air defense to combat readiness despite the overall threat level being assessed as low.

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria