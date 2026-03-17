Shockwaves Across Tehran: Israel Eliminates Iran’s Key Security Leaders in Precision Strikes

World | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 12:37
Bulgaria: Shockwaves Across Tehran: Israel Eliminates Iran’s Key Security Leaders in Precision Strikes

Israel has announced the elimination of Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani and the commander of Tehran’s Basij paramilitary force, General Gholam Reza Soleimani, in overnight strikes on Monday. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Soleimani, head of the Basij, were killed as part of continued Israeli operations targeting Iran’s leadership. There has been no confirmation from Iranian authorities. These killings follow the February 28 strike that killed 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and further weaken the top ranks of the Iranian theocracy.

The Israeli military said Soleimani and the Basij forces he led were responsible for suppressing protests in Iran, employing severe violence, mass arrests, and force against civilian demonstrators. Soleimani, born in 1965, had been sanctioned by the U.S., the EU, and other nations for his role in repressing dissent. Analysts suggest his death could disrupt command and control within the Basij, which is critical for containing internal uprisings against the regime. Israel also conducted strikes across Tehran, targeting command centers, missile launch sites, and air defense systems, while operations in Beirut targeted Hezbollah militants. Lebanese authorities reported five soldiers wounded, two seriously, and more than one million civilians displaced since the start of the conflict.

The war has resulted in at least 1,300 fatalities in Iran, 850 in Lebanon, 12 in Israel, and 13 U.S. military casualties, with roughly 200 American troops wounded. Israeli airstrikes have also killed two Palestinians and injured 12 in Gaza. In Abu Dhabi, a Pakistani national was killed when debris fell following a missile interception. Drone and missile attacks from Iran continue to hit Gulf states, causing fires at oil and gas facilities in Fujairah, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, while air defense systems in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple attacks.

The conflict has severely disrupted oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz, with South Korea reporting 26 vessels and 183 crew stranded. Iraq has reduced oil production from 4.3 million barrels per day to 1.2 million barrels due to the closure. Iranian officials, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, insist on defending the strait and warn that foreign forces must withdraw. Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan echoed the call for U.S. withdrawal, emphasizing the protection of the waterway.

The attacks coincide with the eve of Iran’s Festival of Fire, part of Nowruz celebrations, which authorities fear could spark renewed protests. Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to demonstrate peacefully and honor their traditions despite the threats. Regional powers have taken precautionary measures, including intercepting drones and missiles, while Australia and New Zealand have called for a swift resolution to the conflict. Kuwait announced the arrest of 16 people suspected of Hezbollah links, including possession of weapons and encrypted communication devices, aiming to prevent local unrest.

The Israeli military reported that Soleimani and other Basij commanders were killed in a combat tent used as a temporary headquarters, underscoring the high-risk environment for Iranian security forces. Israel also carried out strikes in Shiraz and Tabriz, targeting internal security command centers, missile sites, and air defense systems. In parallel, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure international support for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while China stated it remains in communication with the U.S. regarding Trump’s upcoming visit. The region remains highly volatile, with widespread displacement, casualties, and escalating attacks on both civilian and military targets across the Middle East.

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Tags: Israel, Iran, larijani, basij

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