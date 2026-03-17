Progressive Bulgaria Outlines Ambitious Two-Year Highway Design and Connectivity Plan

Former Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, who leads the Progressive Bulgaria list in Vratsa, announced on Nova TV that his team plans to design all highways across Bulgaria within two years. He emphasized that the effort will not be limited to major projects like Hemus or the Danube Bridge, but will encompass the full network connecting the country, a task that has not been undertaken before. According to Shishkov, the design phase is economically feasible, as it is the least expensive part of highway development, and completing it first ensures clarity, reduces the risk of corruption, and establishes a clear vision for subsequent construction.

Shishkov outlined that all designed highways would proceed immediately to construction, with some projects possibly implemented through public-private partnerships. He cited the current state of infrastructure in Vratsa, describing it as a gateway to the country’s road shortcomings, where in some areas highways are missing from maps, the Petrohan tunnel project has stalled politically, and several routes remain undeveloped.

He provided specific examples of highways that would be prioritized once designs are complete, including the full Hemus route, the Ruse-Makaza corridor, the Black Sea highway extended to Romania, the Rila highway with its connection to North Macedonia, and the Petrohan tunnel. Shishkov stressed that having finalized designs and a clear financing plan would allow construction to move forward efficiently, prevent theft or mismanagement, and ensure funds are used effectively for public benefit.

With this approach, he argued, Bulgaria could have all its highway projects designed within roughly two years, laying the groundwork for immediate and transparent construction across the country.

Further reading: Ivan Demerdzhiev: Progressive Bulgaria Stands for Principles, Not Political Games