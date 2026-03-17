Protecting Paradise: Cyprus Moves to Safeguard Tourism as Regional Risks Rise

The government of Cyprus has launched an international communications campaign to protect the country’s tourism sector amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The initiative is designed to counter negative perceptions abroad and reassure key travel markets about the safety and stability of the island.

Tourism officials have voiced concern over the potential impact of the current geopolitical situation on visitor numbers. They warn that without targeted efforts, one of the country’s main economic pillars could face serious disruption.

Tourism contributes over 7% of Cyprus’ gross domestic product and plays a crucial role in supporting economic stability. Beyond its direct contributions, the sector supports a wide range of related industries, including transportation, services, and retail. Experts emphasize that a drop in tourist flows would have ripple effects across these areas, which underscores the importance of the government’s campaign to maintain international confidence and safeguard the broader economy.