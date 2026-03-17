Greeks Flock to Bulgaria for Cheaper Gas and Holiday Meat

Reports from the border between Greece and Bulgaria show a growing trend of Greek citizens traveling to Bulgaria to take advantage of lower gasoline prices, with differences reaching up to 50 cents per liter, BNR reports. Some travelers even attempt to fill additional containers with fuel, a practice prohibited and subject to checks by Greek authorities upon return.

Beyond fuel, many Greeks cross into Bulgaria to buy meat, especially ahead of holidays such as Easter, citing both better quality and lower costs. Bulgarian stores are also attracting shoppers looking for clothing, footwear, and household appliances, although the appeal of food products has declined as prices in Bulgaria have largely caught up with those in Greece.

The cross-border shopping dynamic has gone both ways. Following the Greek government’s introduction of a profit cap for food retailers, an increasing number of Bulgarians are now traveling to Greece to purchase more affordable groceries, reflecting a shifting balance in regional consumer habits.