Trump Stunned: "How Are People Still Living in Ukraine?"

During a discussion about Israel’s operations in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly referenced Ukraine, expressing surprise that people continue to live there amid the ongoing war. Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump recounted a conversation with a prominent Lebanese individual, asking how they could live in Lebanon despite the bombings, to which the person explained that residents had simply become accustomed over time. Trump then drew a parallel to Ukraine, stating, “People live in Ukraine, you would think they wouldn’t live in Ukraine, but they live in Ukraine. I don’t know that I’d do that, but they live in Ukraine.” He returned to his previous point, noting, “They live in Lebanon. Hezbollah is a big problem and they’re rapidly being eliminated.”

Reports from the Financial Times indicate that Trump appears to be losing focus on Ukrainian peace talks as his attention shifts toward the conflict with Iran. The Kremlin, however, via spokesman Dmitry Peskov, maintains that it expects continued negotiations and does not interpret Trump’s comments as disinterest. Trump also expressed surprise that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly shows reluctance toward a peace deal, while claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for negotiations. Zelensky, meanwhile, told journalists after a visit to France that Ukraine is ready for a new round of talks, though details on timing and location remain unresolved due to differing positions between Washington and Moscow.

In other diplomatic developments, Zelensky confirmed his openness to talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that cooperation could focus on countering Iranian drones, which Ukraine has observed being used in the Middle East following the conflict with Russia. “He [Netanyahu] has what I need and I have what he needs. So I’m ready for this dialogue,” Zelensky said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. Ukrainian officials have been active in the region, sending security and counter-drone teams to Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that Ukrainian interceptor drones and experts have also been deployed to help protect US military bases in Jordan, while negotiations continue between the Pentagon and Gulf states to acquire Ukrainian counter-drone technology to defend against Iranian Shahed drones.