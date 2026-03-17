Ivan Demerdzhiev: Progressive Bulgaria Stands for Principles, Not Political Games

Ivan Demerdzhiev, former Minister of Internal Affairs and member of the "Progressive Bulgaria" coalition, emphasized in an interview on BNT that his group is driven by principles rather than political maneuvering. He stated that strategies are meant for “players,” but the coalition sees itself as a group committed to a cause. Demerdzhiev insisted there is no deliberate “strategy of silence” surrounding the coalition’s election approach, noting that candidate lists were submitted simultaneously with other parties, and that any perception of secrecy was largely speculative. He framed their mission as following the president’s vision, established over nine years in office, rather than devising tactical schemes to secure votes.

Addressing concerns over the composition of the lists, Demerdzhiev rejected any doubts about the candidates, asserting that voters will judge individuals by their record and actions. He highlighted the transparency and accountability of the coalition, stressing that participants in prior official cabinets under President Rumen Radev’s administration have already demonstrated their capabilities, which the public is familiar with.

Demerdzhiev also responded to questions about former GERB affiliates appearing on the coalition lists. He suggested that excessive focus on minor biographical details distracts from broader electoral considerations. He contrasted this with other parties, noting that historically, lists from parties like DPS or GERB sometimes included individuals with questionable activities, effectively shielded from oversight.

Regarding the formation of the candidate lists, Demerdzhiev clarified that President Rumen Radev made the final decisions, drawing on his political experience and insight. Proposals originated from regional electoral offices, but the president exercised ultimate authority. Demerdzhiev emphasized his own independence in previous roles, stating that he has never allowed external actors to control processes from behind the scenes, and would not permit it now if entrusted with responsibility.

In summary, Demerdzhiev positioned "Progressive Bulgaria" as a coalition guided by principle, accountability, and service to a larger mission rather than tactical politicking, with its candidates and strategies rooted in transparency and experience under the president’s guidance.