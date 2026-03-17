Donald Trump Presses Allies on Hormuz as Europe Refuses to Join Iran War

US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration over what he sees as insufficient backing from allies in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route now under threat amid the conflict with Iran. Speaking at the White House, Trump said he had approached around seven countries to contribute naval forces to ensure the passage remains open, urging them to join the effort quickly and “with great enthusiasm.” He declined to name those countries, arguing that doing so could expose them to potential targeting, while downplaying the risk posed by Iran, which he described as a “paper tiger.”

Despite insisting that the United States is capable of acting alone, Trump warned that a lack of allied support could have consequences for NATO’s future. He framed the situation as a test of alliance solidarity, suggesting that partners may not be dependable in times of need. At the same time, he indicated he expected France to assist, citing recent talks with President Emmanuel Macron, while expressing disappointment with the United Kingdom’s reluctance to become involved in a broader conflict.

European governments, however, have signaled a clear unwillingness to participate militarily. During a meeting in Brussels, foreign ministers from EU member states rejected the idea of deploying warships to the Strait of Hormuz, even as they acknowledged the importance of the route for global energy supplies. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said there was no appetite among member states to expand the mandate of the bloc’s existing naval mission in the region to cover the strait, stressing that Europe does not want to be drawn into an open-ended war.

Germany has been among the most outspoken in distancing itself from the conflict. Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that NATO is a defensive alliance and should not be involved in such operations, while Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made clear that Berlin does not view the war as its responsibility. Both officials emphasized that the conflict was initiated by the United States and Israel, and that Germany’s priority remains the defense of NATO territory rather than engagement in external military campaigns.

Similar sentiments have been echoed across Europe. Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel rejected what he described as pressure from Washington, saying his country would not be “blackmailed” into sending troops. Across the bloc, officials have repeatedly underlined that Europe is not a party to the war, even though its economic interests, particularly in energy security, are directly affected.

The standoff comes as tensions in the region continue to push oil markets higher. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass, has been effectively blocked by Iran in response to US and Israeli strikes. Prices have already surged past 100 dollars per barrel, raising fears of a broader energy crisis.

Within NATO, the prospect of a coordinated mission remains unlikely. Diplomats suggest there is little chance of securing unanimous support for such an operation, and note that the alliance has not formally received a request from Washington to act under its framework. Some allies have indicated they will not be drawn into the conflict, arguing it falls outside NATO’s core responsibilities.

Beyond the Gulf, concerns are also mounting over the risk of further escalation in the wider region. Leaders from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada have jointly warned against a potential Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon, cautioning that it would have devastating humanitarian consequences. The warning follows Israeli military moves described as limited ground operations in southern Lebanon, and continued exchanges of fire with Hezbollah.

German Chancellor Merz described any such escalation as a serious mistake that would worsen an already fragile humanitarian situation. The broader international message has focused on de-escalation, with calls for restraint growing louder ahead of an upcoming EU summit, where leaders are expected to push for efforts to calm tensions and prevent further deterioration across the region.