Bulgaria Not Dependent on Hormuz Supplies, Says Foreign Minister Neynsky

A significant share of Bulgaria’s energy supplies does not pass through the Strait of Hormuz but instead reaches the country via the Black Sea, placing it in a comparatively stable position despite tensions in the Middle East. Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky pointed out that long-term agreements with Azerbaijan, secured at fixed prices, further cushion the country from volatility on global oil markets. She stressed that Bulgaria currently faces no disruption in supply, with the main challenge stemming from rising prices rather than availability.

Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Neynsky addressed the proposal by US President Donald Trump for allied involvement in safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. She clarified that the initiative is directed at partners with the necessary capabilities and willingness to participate. Bulgaria has neither received an invitation nor possesses the capacity to engage in such operations, making the issue irrelevant for the country at this stage.

The minister also commented on broader European discussions, expressing skepticism that rapid progress will be achieved on key issues such as financial support mechanisms for Ukraine and the expansion of sanctions against Russia ahead of the upcoming European Council meeting. She underlined that, despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, attention must remain on the war in Ukraine, as multiple crises continue to shape the security environment across Europe.

Neynsky confirmed plans to travel to Kyiv on March 31, where she is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for bilateral talks.

On domestic matters, she highlighted concerns about disinformation in the run-up to the snap parliamentary elections on April 19. The Foreign Ministry intends to establish a dedicated unit to counter false information and will seek support from European partners in this effort. Neynsky emphasized that ensuring fair and transparent elections remains a priority for the caretaker government.

She also reiterated Bulgaria’s position condemning attacks attributed to Iran in the Persian Gulf and warned that any actions hindering maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including potential mining of the route, are unacceptable. According to her, EU member states are aligned in seeking solutions to the current fuel price pressures, with the issue affecting costs rather than supply stability in Bulgaria.