Migration Trends: Who Are the Third-Country Nationals Working in Bulgaria?

Business | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Migration Trends: Who Are the Third-Country Nationals Working in Bulgaria?

Discussion around the admission of third-country workers to the Bulgarian labor market has intensified, often with emotions running high. To make informed decisions, however, it is necessary to rely on data rather than rhetoric. Understanding the approximate size of this workforce provides a foundation for evaluating potential impacts on the economy and labor market.

Accurate figures are difficult to establish, as different sources provide varying estimates. According to data obtained from the Migration Agency under the Access to Information Act, around 15,600 work permits were issued to third-country nationals in 2025. In contrast, the Employment Agency reports a figure exceeding 25,000. Eurostat offers an alternative perspective, reporting total residence permits at year-end rather than annual flows. Its latest available figures, for 2024, indicate that 20,900 permits were issued to third-country nationals citing employment as the reason for residence, compared to just 6,200 at the end of 2020. These work-related permits make up a small fraction of the total, which approaches 120,000 when family and other reasons are included. Seasonal or short-term workers, especially in tourism and agriculture, are not fully captured in these year-end figures.

Examining the origins of these workers, Russia leads with over 3,500 work permits, nearly double the pre-pandemic number, reflecting both skilled migration and the post-Ukraine war movement of professionals to Europe. Turkey (3,100 permits) and Uzbekistan (3,000) follow, with the United Kingdom (2,700) and Nepal (1,400) also contributing significant numbers. Uzbek and Nepalese workers are newcomers to the Bulgarian labor market; in 2020 only 89 permits were issued to Uzbeks and four to Nepalese. Other countries showing gradual increases include India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan. UK citizens are a special case: before Brexit they were not considered third-country workers, and post-Brexit data indicate their numbers have stayed relatively stable. Similarly, the inflow of workers from Ukraine and North Macedonia has not produced dramatic changes.

Overall, even at the highest estimates, third-country nationals constitute less than 1.5% of Bulgaria’s 2.9 million employed population. Their presence satisfies only a small portion of the country’s labor demand, meaning that their current impact on the overall workforce is limited. However, regionally and by sector, concentrations are evident. Hotels, restaurants, construction, agriculture, and certain manufacturing subsectors rely disproportionately on migrant labor.

The trend is evolving rapidly. Over five years, the number of work permits has quadrupled, bringing workers from countries that previously sent only a handful of individuals each year. Despite this growth, conditions for most businesses and workers have not fundamentally changed. Third-country workers remain only one element of addressing chronic labor shortages, alongside increased productivity, investment, and skills development.

Source: Institute for Market Economics

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Tags: third-country, Bulgaria, workers

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